DuBOIS — An Earth Day celebration at Penn State DuBois will feature educational exhibits and programs on topics such as sustainability, energy conservation and more. The public is invited to attend, free of charge, from Noon until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, in the Multipurpose Building Gymnasium. A presentation on Scripture Rocks, a historic group of engraved rocks in Jefferson County, will also take place at Noon in the library.
Among exhibits and organizations slated to attend the Earth Day Event is the Pennsylvania Woodmobile, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s traveling exhibit that provides information on the state’s forest resources and the state’s forest products industry. The 34-foot trailer features educational exhibits on forests throughout the state.
Goodwill Industries will also been on hand accepting donations of clean clothing.
Other exhibits include Bilger’s Rocks, Clearfield County Conservation District, Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority, Clearfield Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission, Domtar, Down to Earth Garden Club, Goodwill Industries, Habit for Humanity, Bob Michael’s Honey Bees, Jeff Tech, Jefferson County Conservation District, Jefferson County Extension Office, Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority, Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Lowes
Cheryl Shenkle, Master Gardener, O-I, Pennsylvania Alliance for Clean Water and Air, and United Electric Cooperative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.