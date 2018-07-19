FIRST ROUND
GAME 3
PULASKI 5,
BROOKVILLE 4
Score by Innings
Brookville;200;000;2;—;4
Pulaski;300;200;x;—;5
Brookville—4
Seth Dunkle 2b-cf 4120, Joe Lopez ss 4122, Nate Bonfardine c 3010, Tanner LaBenne 1b 4011, Sam Leadbetter 3b 4010, Matt Bowser dh-2b 3000, Brandon Bell p 0000, Thomas Plummer cf-p 3100, Jace MInor lf 3110, Trent Carol rf 3020. Totals: 31-4-10-3.
Pulaski—5
Braden Paulinellie ss 2111, Phil Myers 1b 3100, Jake miknis rf 2000, Adam Bankovich c 1100, Nick Szczerba cr 0000, Drew Bankovich lf 2000, Jackson Frank 3b 3013, Shane Haberberger cf 3010, Devin Clark dh 3110, Colin Read p 0000, Lucas BUrkett 2b 2120. Totals: 21-5-6-4.
Errors: Brookville 1, Pulaski 2. LOB: Brookville 7, Pulaski 6. DP: Brookville 1, Pulaski 1. 2B: Dunkle, Lopez. Bonfardine; Frank. PO: Szczerba (by Bonfardine), Haberberger (by Bonfardine).
Pitching
Brookville: Brandon Bell-4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Thomas PLummer-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Colin Read-7 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Read. Losing pither: Bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.