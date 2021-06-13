REYNOLDSVILLE — The Pulaski Generals and Sykesville Senators Federation League baseball teams split a double header on Sunday, with Pulaski taking a 6-4 victory in the first game and Sykesville winning 16-4 in the second game.
In game one, Pulaski’s Phil Myers threw a complete game as the Senators actually out-hit the Generals 10-7, but Sykesville walked eight batters in total. Myers struck out five and walked three as Dane Bauman took the loss on the mound for Sykesville.
Cole Slaughenhaupt led the Generals with three hits.
For the night cap, it was all Sykesville as Dan Wascovich — who pitched the final two innings in game one — started game two and pitched three innings before Brandon Simbeck came on to pitch the final three innings to earn the win. Simbeck allowed three runs on three hits while striking out three.
Sykesville got out to a 6-1 lead and put the game away with six runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Jake Mowrey’s first career home run that drove in three runs.
The Senators had 16 runs on 14 hits as the Pulaski pitchers struggled, also allowing 12 walks in the game.
Pulaski is now 2-7 and Sykesville is 3-5.
Sykesville returns to action Tuesday as they host the DuBois Rockets while Pulaski also plays Tuesday — as they host the DuBois Lumberjacks.