DuBOIS — A complete game three-hitter from Phil Myers on the mound and strong defensive play helped lead Pulaski to a 2-0 win over Brookville in Game 1 of their three game Federation League playoff series at Showers Field Tuesday.
After Myers retired the side in the top of the first, Pulaski looked to take the lead in the bottom of the inning.
Braden Pualinellie led the inning off with a single to center, as Justin Miknis reached on a one-out hit by pitch and Adam Bankovich drew a two-out walk to load the bases.
Brookville starter Rob Jewett got out of the jam by forcing Drew Bankovich to ground out to second to end the threat.
The starting pitchers dominated the second and third innings, as each faced the minimum of just six batters through the inning.
Myers helped his own cause in the third, starting an inning-ending 1-6-3 double play by fielding a hard-hit ground ball off the bat of Brandon Bell and firing to shortstop Colin Read, who turned the double play.
Brookville looked to break through in the top of the fourth as they found themselves with runners on first and second with just one out after a pair of singles from Joe Lopez and Nick Bishop.
Myers then forced Nate Bonfardine to ground into a inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.
In the bottom of the inning Jake Miknis led off by reaching on a error on a hard-hit ground ball to third.
Adam Bankovich followed by reaching on a walk, as the runners later advanced to second and third on a wild pitch.
After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Shane Haberberger hit a double down the right-field line, scoring both runners on the play to give Pulaski a 2-0 lead.
Haberberger was thrown out trying to stretch his double into a triple, but the two-RBI hit proved to be the difference in the game.
Pulaski had a chance to stretch their lead in both the fifth and sixth innings, but in each inning saw a base runner thrown out at the plate.
In the fifth, Lucas Burkett led off with a double down the left field line, but was later thrown out at home by Brookville center fielder Tom Plummer on a single by Myers.
In the sixth, Drew Bankovich reached on a fielder’s choice and later looked to score on a single by Jackson Frank.
Once again it was Plummer with a perfect throw from center field, as catcher Bonfardine applied the tag on both plays at the plate as the game remained 2-0 heading to the seventh.
In the top of the seventh, Joe Lopez brought the tying run to the plate for Brookville after leading off with a single up the middle.
Bishop then reached on a fielder’s choice as Lopez was forced out at second on the play.
Myers then got Bonfardine to ground into his second 6-4-3 double play of the game to secure the opening game victory for Pulaski.
The series shifts to Brookville today, as the two teams will play Game 2 at McKinley Field at 6 p.m.
A Pulaski win will send them to the second round, but a Brookville win will force a Game 3 back at Showers Field Thursday.
