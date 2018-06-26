JUNIOR LEAGUE
DuBOIS 15,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Punxsy;000;0;—;0
DuBois;535;2;—;15
• There were no outs when the game-ending run scored in 4th
Punxsutawney—0
Sydney Hoffman 2b 2000, Lexi Poole ss 1000, Kaylin Smith lf 1000, Hannah McCombs c 2000, Lexi Holeva cf 1000, Jordann Hicks 1b 1000, Hanna McSurdy 3b 1000, Laura Rittenhouse lf-ss 1000, Rachel Houser p 1000, Kenzie Riter rf 1000, AudreyAnna Mauk rf 0000. Totals: 12-0-0-0.
DuBois—15
Sarah Henninger c-ss 3420, Emma Torretti lf-2b 4431, Lauren Walker 1b 3235, Allie Snyder rf-p 3323, Rachel Radaker 3b-c 2011, Janee Waxler cf 3012, Morgan Tyler p 2010, Shyanne Lundy lf 0000, Jaden Swatsworth ss 1100, Chelsea Busatto ph-3b 0000, Bella Gregory 2b 2000, Dory Morgan spr-ph-rf 1100. Totals: 24-15-13-12.
Errors: Punxsy 5, DuBois 0. LOB: Punxsy 0, DuBois 6. 2B: Snyder. 3B: Walker. SF: Walker. SB: Henninger, Snyder, Morgan.
Pitching
Punxsy: Rachel Houser-3+ IP, 13 H, 15 R, 11 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Morgan Tyler-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO; Allie Snyder-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Houser.
