BROOKVILLE — Keeping its perfect record intact, the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks improved to 6-0 with a 56-15 rout of Brookville Wednesday night.
The Lady Chucks also retained the Chuck Daly/Larry McManigle Traveling Trophy, which is also featured in each season series between the boys’ teams.
As the score indicates, there was no doubt out of the gate as the Lady Chucks raced out to a 13-4 first-quarter lead.
Punxsy then blanked Brookville in the second quarter for a 36-4 advantage which started the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock to start the second half.
The largest lead was the final margin as Punxsutawney outscored the hosts, 20-11, in the second half.
Two Lady Chucks reached double figures in scoring with Sarah Weaver and Riley Presloid finishing with 17 and 12 points respectively.
Danielle Griebel scored seven points, Chloe Presloid and Kierstin Riley each scored six points and Katelyn Griebel had a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with two points.
Alayna Haight hit three 3-pointers and led the Lady Raiders (1-8) with nine points.
Brookville visits Curwensville Friday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 56,
BROOKVILLE 15
Score By Quarters
Punxsy 13 23 9 11 - 56
Brookville 4 0 5 6 - 15
Punxsutawney –56
Sarah Weaver 8 1-1 17, Riley Presloid 4 2-4 12, Chloe Presloid 2 2-3 6, Kierstin Riley 2 2-3 6, Katelyn Griebel 1 0-0 2, Danielle Griebel 2 3-3 7, Amy Poole 0 0-0 0, Emily Dobbins 0 0-0 0, Olivia Burkett 1 2-2 4, Riley Doverspike 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 12-16 56.
Brookville –15
Alayna Haight 3 0-0 9, Elisa Molnar 0 1-2 1, Elizabeth Wonderling 2 0-0 5, Kerstyn Davie 0 0-0 0, Eden Wonderling 0 0-0 0, Hannah Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Konyk 0 0-0 0, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Bentley Hughey 0 0-0 0, Delaney Barr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 1-4 15.
3-pointers: Punxsutawney 2 (R. Presloid 2), Brookville 4 (Haight 3, El. Wonderling).