PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania State Police, in collaboration with Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett’s office have arrested Kerran Dale Snyder, 37, of Punxsutawney. Police said she was arrested following a financial theft investigation which identified that she had stolen $47,331.90 from Worthville Borough.
Police said the investigation revealed that Snyder was employed by Worthville Borough as the secretary/treasurer for the borough, and was entrusted to manage the borough’s financials. “In doing so she intentionally stole the aforementioned total amount of money” during a timeframe established in January 2015 through January 2019, the police report said. During a recorded interview with Trooper Derek Weaver, Snyder admitted to utilizing the Worthville Borough checking account to pay her personal bills and to write out checks to herself for cash, police said.
On October 8 Tpr. Weaver, state police criminal investigator, charged Snyder with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception and receiving stolen property. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.