DuBOIS — The Punxsy girls basketball team remained undefeated with a 59-46 win against DuBois Thursday night.
Holding a slim 44-42 lead with just over 4 minutes to play, Punxsy was able to close the game out with a 15-4 run to pull away at the end.
The first quarter saw back and forth action. Abby Guiher scored all eight of her points in the first quarter to help DuBois go ahead 19-17 at the end of one.
Punxsy went ahead to stay in the second quarter, outscoring DuBois 16-6, including a layup at the buzzer from Danielle Griebel to go up 33-25 at halftime. Griebel had 13 of her game high 19 points in the first half. DuBois was able to inch closer by going on a 7-2 run to close out the 3rd quarter.
Saige Weible led all scorers for DuBois with 18 points that helped DuBois eventually close to within 41-40 with 5 minutes to go. With Punxsy holding the slim 1-point lead, Danielle Presloid hit a clutch 3-pointer to help Punxsy go ahead 44-40 with under 5 minutes to go.
Holding a slim 44-42 lead with just over 4:00 remaining, Punxsy pulled away at the end thanks to some clutch shooting. Danielle Griebel and Katelyn Griebel combined for 11 points in that final 4-minute stretch for Punxsy, including three, 3 pointers. The Griebels combined for 33 points on the night.
DuBois Coach Keith Kriner was pleased with his teams effort in defeat.
“I thought we handled their pressure very well. They run a good press, but we limited our turnovers,” said Kriner. “I don’t think they scored any points off a steal. We did a really good job on Presloid and Weaver, but we did not expect some of their other girls to play as well as they did.
“There is a reason why they are undefeated. The final 4 minutes of tonight’s game was not indicative of the final score. We were right there with them most of the way.”
Punxsy hit eight 3-pointers in the game, including four in the fourth quarter. Kiersten Riley was able to chip in 12 points along the way for Punxsy. Olivia Johnson complemented DuBois Saige Weible’s 18 points with 9 points. The game only saw 13 combined free throw attempts.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 59,
DuBOIS 46
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 17 16 8 18 — 59
DuBois 19 6 11 10 —:46
Punxsutawney—59
Weaver 2 0-1 5, Oresloid 2 2-2 7, Riley 5 2-4 12, D. Griebel 7 2-2 19, K. Griebel 5 3-4 14, Shyock 1 0-0 2, Burkett 0 0-0 0, Doverspike 0 0-0 0 Shiock 0 0-0 0 Totals: 22 7-9 59.
DuBois—46
Guiher 4 0-0 8, Johnson 4 1-1 9, Rusnica 3 0-0 7, Weible 8 2-2 18 Smith 1 0-0 2, Pfuefer 1 0-0 2 Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0 Weible 0 0-0 0 Snyder 0 0-0. Totals: 21 3-4 46.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 8 (D. Griebel 5, K. Griebel 1, Weaver 1, Presloid 1), DuBois 2 (Guiher, Rusnica).