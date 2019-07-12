DuBOIS – Punxsy Post 62 advanced to the Jefferson County American Legion Baseball League championship with a 4-2 win over DuBois Post 17 Thursday night at Stern Field.
Punxsy took advantage of a pair of DuBois errors in the decisive 3-run third inning to take the lead for good.
With the game tied 1-1, Seth Dunkle led off the bottom of the third for Punxsy by reaching on an error. Alec Greenblatt followed with single before Adison Neal walked to load the bases with no outs off DuBois starter Alex Pasternak.
Isaac Stouffer then delivered a 2-run single to score Greenblatt and Neal to make it 3-1. Two batters later, Darren Byers hit a slow chopper that DuBois second baseman Dayne Bauman couldn’t handle cleanly which allowed Neal to score to make it 4-1.
Post 17 got a run back in the fourth off Greenblatt, who relieved starter Aaron Park to finish the third. Jordan Frano walked to lead off the inning. He gave way to courtesy runner Gauge Gulvas, who worked his way to third on a wild pitch and a Pasternak ground out. Gulvas then raced home on another wild pitch to make it 4-2.
Gulvas also scored Post 17’s first run as well in the second. Frano doubled to lead off the inning before Gulvas came in to run. Gulvas would eventually score when Jeremy Krise reached on an error.
Punxsy opened the scoring in the first when Dunkle singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Greenblatt got the win in relief for Punxsy, working 4 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked four while giving up just one run on two hits and four walks.
Pasternak took the loss for DuBois with three innings of work. Garrett Starr pitched well in relief for Post 17 as he shutout Punxsy over the last three innings, striking out eight, walking two and allowing just one hit.
In addition to Frano’s double, Ho, Starr and Pasternak singled to account for Post 17’s four hits.
Greenblatt and Stouffer led Punxsy with two hits each.
DuBois will now face Friday’s Clearfield-Curwensville winner in Saturday’s loser bracket finals at a site and time to be determined. That winner will advance to Sunday’s championship at Punxsy.