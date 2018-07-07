PUNXSUTAWNEY — A pair of late-game home runs powered the Punxsutawney Little League All-Stars to a 4-0 win over DuBois Saturday.
With the win, Punxsutawney claims the District 10 championship after going 4-0 in the tournament.
The game was a pitchers’ duel early, as DuBois starting pitcher Aiden Snowberger and Punxsy starter Jake Sikora both dominated the game on the mound.
Both pitchers retired the side in order in the first and second innings, as Sikora struck out a pair in each inning while Snowberger struck out the side in both the first and second innings.
Snowberger retired the Punxsy side in order once again in the top of the third, as DuBois looked to score the game’s first run in the bottom of the inning.
Kaden Brezenski led the inning off with by reaching on an error, but Sikora responded by striking out the following two batters.
Snowberger then singled to center, as special pinch runner Leyton Hodge attempted to advance to third on the play.
Punxsutawney center fielder Zach Presloid fielded the single and made a perfect throw to third baseman Porter Wood, who applied the tag for the third out of the inning.
In the to of the fourth, Punxsutawney looked to break through on the scoreboard, as Coy Martino led off with a single to left and Sikora drew a walk.
The runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch before Snowberger struck out Jimmie Neese for the first out of the inning.
Parker Stahlman then laid down a bunt, but DuBois was unable to record an out as the bases were loaded with one out.
Snowberger responded by striking out the following batter then forcing a fly out to center field to get out of the jam.
Sikora retired the side in order in the bottom of the fourth, as Punxsutawney got back to work at the plate in the fifth.
Luke Miller got the inning started by reaching on a one-out single down the first-base line.
After the second out of the inning was recorded, Martino reached on a hit by pitch, as Sikora came to the plate looking to help his own cause.
Sikora drove a pitch over the fence in right field for a three-run home run to break the scoreless tie and give Punxsy a 3-0 lead.
After Sikora retired the DuBois side in order for the second straight inning, Punxsy looked to add to their lead in the sixth.
Snowberger was replaced on the mound after nearing the pitch limit, as the starter finished the game with three runs allowed on three hits while striking out nine.
DuBois turned to Brock Smith on the mound for the sixth inning, as Kyle Varner led the inning off with a solo home run to center field to stretch the lead to 4-0.
Heading to the bottom of the fourth DuBois needed four runs to send the game to extras, or five runs to force a winner-take-all championship game Monday.
Drew Cook led the inning off with an infield single to short, but Sikora quickly retired the next two batters as DuBois was down to their final out.
Tyler Chamberlin then hit a single to left field to keep the inning alive.
Sikora then struck out Kaden Clark looking as Punxsutawney claimed the district championship with the shutout victory.
