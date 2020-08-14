In two days, Jeff Brohm got more planning done for a spring football season than the Big Ten did in five months.
Dismayed with the lack of direction from the conference after it postponed all fall sports on Tuesday, Purdue’s coach got to work on a seven-page proposal on how to fit two football seasons into one calendar year.
Brohm’s plan calls for an eight-game season in the spring semester that would be played from Feb. 27 through April 17 and capped off with a four- or six-team playoff in May.
That would be followed by three months off before preparing for a 10-game 2021 slate next fall from Oct. 2 through Dec. 11 heading into the usual College Football Playoff window in January. The plan calls for a limited number of full practices in pads throughout the year to reduce wear and tear.
None of it, of course, is official. But things have to start somewhere, and Brohm was sick of waiting for the Big Ten.
“I always thought (the conference) should have had a backup spring plan ready. I was frustrated they didn’t,” Brohm told The Associated Press on Thursday. “There are going to be some people that maybe don’t agree with it. But at the same time, if we really play want to play football, then let’s make this season work.”
If weather is unfavorable, or an earlier start is required, Penn State coach James Franklin suggested on Tuesday before the postponement announcement that the Big Ten could make use of indoor stadiums in the Midwest to host multiple games per weekend.
“We could use the domes in Detroit, in Minnesota and Indianapolis and do Big Ten weekends at those venues from a weather perspective,” Franklin said on ESPN.
Player safety and the uncertainty around the long-term effects of COVID-19 were cited by the Big Ten and Pac-12 as the main reasons for not playing in the fall.
Should conditions related to the pandemic improve enough to play next semester, another player health issue remains an obstacle — a drastically reduced offseason could lead to more injuries.
Brohm’s proposal seeks to address this in part by slashing full-contact practices in pads to just two per week in the spring season and one per week next fall.
The Boilermakers coach said the approach could also work for the Pac-12, or if the SEC, ACC or Big 12 are unable to play this fall as well.
“This plan would work best if we were all in it together,” Brohm said. “That I can’t predict. But I think you can adjust, and I think it can work extremely well if all of college football is on this plan.”
Lions land tight end
With Penn State in limbo, it’s possible All-America tight end Pat Freiermuth could head to the NFL instead of suiting up again for the Nittany Lions.
But the future of the position for the program remains bright.
The Lions added another potential starter down the line on Thursday when they received a verbal commitment from four-star Atlanta-area standout Holden Staes. Heading into his junior season, Staes is rated as the country’s No. 4 tight end in the 247Sports Composite for the 2022 cycle.
Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen has been busy during the shutdown, landing pledges from three highly rated prospects at the position. Staes is joined by another four-star tight end in Milwaukee’s Jerry Cross, who is the No. 6-ranked tight end for 2022.
Beyond that, Bowen even has a commitment lined up with a high school sophomore in Virigina’s Mathias “Mega” Barnwell for 2023.
Tight end recruits have been impressed by Freiermuth and his predecessor, Mike Gesicki.
“I chose Penn State because of my relationship with coach Franklin, coach Bowen and the rest of the staff, the production of the tight ends and it being a top-20 public university,” Staes said in a video made for Rivals.com. “We are.”
Aside from Freiermuth, the Lions were set to head into the season with three other former four-star recruits in Zack Kuntz Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson along with the just-arrived Tyler Warren.
“This tight end room going to be stacked for years,” Freiermuth wrote on Twitter in response to Staes’ commitment.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Staes plays at The Westminster Schools in Atlanta, the alma mater of outgoing Penn State punter Blake Gillikin.
“Best decision you’ll ever make,” Gillikin replied to Staes on Twitter. “You’re a perfect fit for what Penn State stands for.”