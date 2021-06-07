The Redbank Valley Public Library is having a purse bash Aug. 20 starting at 6 p.m.!
Tickets are available at the library for a donation of $30. Your ticket includes free food and beverages, and two wine tickets for those 21 and older.
You’re eligible to win any of the purses on the ticket without being present; however, you must be present to win other raffles and bingo prizes offered at the event.
We have a total of 30 purses plus other prizes to win! Come on out for a great time with friends and family!
•
Ceramic classes this month include one on Tuesday, June 15 at 6 p.m. and another one on Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m.
Both classes include garden decorative items. To sign up, call or stop in at the library.
•
Our adult Summer Reading will run from June 21 until Aug. 14.
If you’re an adult that reads, register for our program and win prizes and attend Summer Reading events for free throughout the summer. Simply stop in and fill out your registration form.
The first event will be on Tuesday, June 29 and is a flag painted on a pallet. You must be registered for the reading program to attend the adult Summer Reading events. For more information, please call us or stop in.
•
Our children’s Summer Reading program kick-off begins on June 24 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park at 1 p.m. Students entering kindergarten through sixth grade are all welcome. Flyers with more information about the program are at the library.
•
Book Club will meet on June 10 at 6 p.m. at Porchview Winery this month. The book is “Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly. Everyone is welcome!