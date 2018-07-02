PUTNEYVILLE – The Putneyville United Methodist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, July 9-13, at the church.
Children ages three through eighth grade are invited to attend.
A picnic will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 13, at the Putneyville Park. A program will follow.
For more information, call (814) 275-3132.
