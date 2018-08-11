FRANKLIN — Pennsylvania Game Commission Northwest Region Director Richard T. Cramer recently announced that the special deer hunt at Pymatuning Wildlife Management Area will continue in a format that was new in 2017.
“We want our special deer hunts at Pymatuning to conform to the statewide deer management plan, improve wildlife habitat and provide a better-quality hunt to those lucky enough to have their name drawn,” Cramer said.
This newest system spreads out hunting pressure over a longer period of time with approximately the same number of hunters being able to enjoy this opportunity. The hunt will take place from Monday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 27, and will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 7, 2019.
Hunters will be permitted access from 12:30 p.m. until the close of hunting hours. Hunters will be limited to a maximum of two hunters per zone. The permit will be valid for up to one week on one of seven wooded hunt zones. Hunters are restricted to hunting in their assigned zone.
A maximum of 14 hunters will be hunting the Pymatuning Wildlife Management Area at one time. Hunters may use any legal sporting implement that conforms to the deer season that is open at that time. Deer are the only legal species and all valid deer tags may be used.
Hunters must abide by all established seasons, bag limits, rules and regulations.
Applications must be received by 3 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2018 and are available at the Northwest Regional Office, 1509 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin, PA 16323, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Pennsylvania Game Commission, PO Box 31, Franklin, PA 16323. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Friday (closed holidays).
Applications may also be picked up at the Pymatuning Wildlife Management Area, 9552 Hartstown Road, Hartstown, PA 16131. However, our office hours are by chance only. The public drawing will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2018 at the Pymatuning Wildlife Management Area, 9552 Hartstown Road, Hartstown, PA 16131.
