Questions asked. Questions answered.
We are all better off for that.
The questions were posed to the DuBois City Council recently by Kevin Salandra. Salandra is a supervisor in Sandy Township that surrounds DuBois, but the questions were asked by him personally, not on behalf of the township.
Answers were provided by City Solicitor Toni Cherry at a city council meeting.
The answers reflect positively on the financial conduct of the City of DuBois and on the conduct of its city manager, John “Herm” Suplizio.
But the questions, on consideration, are ones that might have occurred to taxpayers in DuBois and to residents of the surrounding area, especially since Suplizio also holds the title of executive director of the DuBois Area United Way, which serves an area that includes and expands beyond DuBois and Sandy Township.
Cherry said:
• There are no records of promotional expenditures by the city. Suplizio paid for promotional items with the City of DuBois seal on them (T-shirts, hoodies, coolers, etc.) with his own money.
• Suplizio pays for his own cell phone bill, though he does receive a monthly allowance for his use of that phone for city business.
• Suplizio has not turned in an expense report of any kind since 2003.
• Suplizio has never had or used a city credit card.
Salandra’s motives for asking the questions are not known — and are irrelevant. The questions are reasonable ones, given Suplizio’s welcome, irrepressible and constant promotion of the City of DuBois, of Sandy Township and this entire area, and his handing out of “goodies,” which turn out to be precisely his to hand out.
City government, including Suplizio and Solicitor Cherry as well as the city council, deserves commendation for its openness in answering the questions.
Many of those questions were doubtless also raised during Suplizio’s recent unsuccessful campaign for the Republican nomination for a state senate seat. The questions might have come from curiosity or from political dirt spreading. That, too, is irrelevant, because the questions are reasonable and deserving of answers.
Now, can we move on to consideration of a possible merger of DuBois and Sandy Township and to finding the hard answers to other hard questions?
How are both governments to pay for vital services when COVID lockdown measures are costing every local government huge tax revenue losses from wage taxes not paid due to unemployment, property taxes not paid, etc.?
— Denny Bonavita