Various components combine to make weddings beautiful and memorable. Couples rely on photographers to capture the smiles and moments that helped make their events unique and to ensure the big day is remembered for years to come.
Couples who want to find the best photographer for their wedding day can ask several questions before making their final decision.
• What style do you specialize in?
Photographers may be able to shoot various styles of photos, but may specialize in a specific type. For example, some photographers specialize in photojournalism, while others may excel at portraiture.
• Who will be shooting my wedding?
Certain photography studios have several photographers working under one roof. Just because you meet with one does not necessarily mean that photographer will be on site, unless it is specified in the contract.
• Have you ever worked at my venue before?
Photographers may be familiar with several local wedding venues and houses of worship. A photographer who has experience working in the locations where couples will tie the knot and subsequently celebrate might produce the best results, but lack of experience with particular venues need not exclude other professionals.
• Can we see a full gallery of a recent wedding?
According to Brides magazine, unlike an album or a highlight gallery, a full gallery provides a better sense of a photographer’s style and attention to detail.
• Will photos be color balanced and retouched?
Some photographers will polish all proofs, while others only will work on the images ultimately ordered.
• What’s included in the photo packages?
A detailed price list helps you compare one photographer to another and decide which elements are covered.
• What is the payment timeline?
Photographers may accept deposits for their services but expect a different timeline of payment. Some may require payment in full before the wedding, while others may offer a payment plan.