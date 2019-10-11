NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Historical Society hosted a quilt show at The Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center along Arch Street on Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, with donations benefiting a planned permanent home for the group.
Sandra Mateer, a New Bethlehem community organizer active in several groups, said, “Donations and other funds raised will be put toward the build-out of the space next door,” an adjacent former storefront earmarked as a permanent meeting and display facility for the heritage group’s collection of memorabilia.
On Friday morning shortly after the art gallery’s doors opened, there was a substantial crowd of town residents wandering through the “Voices in Fabric” display area, which featured nearly 130 quilts of all kinds, some dating to the 1800s.
“Some of these quilts have never been shown before,” organizer Cindy Morgan said.
Perhaps the star of the show was the aptly named “Wedding Star” quilt, crafted by Dorothy Minich. Done in shades of rose pink on a white background, the king-size bed covering was a winner at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg earlier this year.
Evelyn and Carol Kennemuth had several pieces of their handiwork featured in the show. The former exhibited a jewel-tone crazy quilt, “I Wish I Was My Grandmother’s,” while the latter’s “Dear Jane” was a more traditional mini-block theme surrounded by white sashing. Carol Kennemuth has received local acclaim for her pen-and-ink sketches of local historic buildings converted into quilt blocks.
In a room adjacent to the main exhibit area, smaller quilts with child-related themes filled a sunny room.
Several members of the historical society were on hand to register attendees, talk about the historical society’s upcoming projects, sell local-history publications and provide information to visitors.