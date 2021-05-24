R. Joyce Bailey of Rimersburg passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 doing what she loves most in the world, sitting on her front porch. All three of her children had stopped by and visited the day prior, and she even had her hair done that morning.
Born December 1, 1931 in Lawsonham, she was the daughter of Clance and Francis (Swartz) Anthony.
She was a lifelong resident of Clarion County and a lifetime member of the Lawsonham Methodist Church, which her father helped to build.
She worked for the Rollo Speaker in Punxsutawney and for the Korner Restaurant in Sligo for 40 years where she retired from at 80 years young.
Joyce loved visiting with her family and friends.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Joyce’s caregivers, Paula Yori and Hope Smith, in addition to Dr. Janice M. Kenneson.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Linda D. Himes and husband, William “Bill,” Terry L. Stewart and wife, Pat, and Cheryl A. Smith and husband, Larry, all of Rimersburg; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Bonnett and husband, Paul, of West Middlesex; step-siblings, Bob Bailey and wife, Phyllis, of Waco, Texas, Roz Hency and husband, Jeff, of Indiana and Marcie Reed and husband, Steve, of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Timothy F. Bailey whom she married in 1973 and who died in 1998; brothers, Clayton, Ed, Jake, Billy and Bernie Anthony; sisters, Phyllis McNutt and Lois McGuire; and the father of her children, Lloyd Stewart who died in 1980.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 24, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the funeral home, with the Rev. John Bargar and Pastor Larry Piper co-officiating.
Burial will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s honor to Lawsonham Cemetery, c/o Laird Traister, 344 Maple Grove Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or Rimersburg Cemetery, P.O. Box 193, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
To send an online condolence to the family or to view a video tribute, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.