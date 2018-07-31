ALCOLA – Prizes were awarded at the 4-H rabbit judging during the Clarion County Fair in Alcola.
Premiums were $4 for first, $3 for second, $2 for third and $1 for fourth.
FLEMISH GIANT JR. DOE: 1 — Jack Maxwell, Lucinda.
FRENCH LOP SR. DOE: 1 — Regina Snyder, Corsica.
LION HEAD SR. BUCK: 1 — Kylee King, Emlenton.
LION HEAD SR. DOE: 1 — Regina Snyder, Corsica.
MINI LOP SR. BUCK: 1 — Megan Gourley, New Bethlehem.
NEW ZEALAND INT. BUCK: 1 — Archer Ferris, Emlenton.
PET JR. DOE: 1 — Jasmine Joiner, Mayport.
GRADE SR. BUCK: 1 — Jasmine Joiner, Mayport; 2 — William Volpe, Fairmount City.
GRADE SR. DOE: 1 — Megan Gourley, New Bethlehem; 2 — William Volpe, Fairmount City.
GRADE JR. DOE: 1 — Natalie Wingard, Shippenville.
Prizes were awarded for showmanship in the rabbit division. Premium paid were $3 for first, $2 for second and $1 for third.
SHOWMANSHIP (ages 8-11): 1 — Natalie Wingard, Shippenville; 2 — Jack Maxwell, Lucinda.
SHOWMANSHIP (ages 12-14): 1 — Archer Ferris, Emlenton; 2 — Regina Snyder, Corsica; 3 — Kylee King, Emlenton.
SHOWMANSHIP (ages 15 and up): 1 — Kelsey Bish, Knox; 2 — Megan Gourley, New Bethlehem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.