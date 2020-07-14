BROOKVILLE — Wanting to avoid possible problems “down the road,” members of the Brookville Area School Board agreed Monday night that the Raider mascot depicted by an Indian in full head dress should not be placed on the high school gymnasium floor, which is currently being refinished.
Superintendent Erich May said the floor is being completely redone, something that is done once every 15 or 20 years. It has been 17 years since it was last done. Because the contractors came in earlier than expected, “we need to make a decision now about what image to put mid-court,” he said.
May asked for the board’s input for a design for center court, offering three possibilities: The traditional Indian chief, a traditional (old English) letter B, or “something a little more 2020.” He showed a design used by another school which includes a spear and feather, but not the headdress.
Board member Carol Schindler said she would have liked more time to consider the question, with an opportunity to get input from the community.
Board member Fred Park said, “Sometimes I wonder if we give up our tradition and heritage too easily, to be politically correct.”
Board members expressed concerns that using the Indian mascot could cause problems down the road and opted for a more modern B. They agreed that a spear does not represent any one ethnic group, and could be included in a design which will be created by a local teacher or student.
Device handbookThe board also discussed the handbook students will receive with their new computer devices at the beginning of the school year.
The district received $300,000 from the federal CARES Act, which was used to purchase new Chrome tablets for students in grades K-2 and Chrome notebooks for students in grades 3-12. These will be distributed to students prior to the first day of school.
May said “the handbook will set forth the limitations and expectations regarding the use and abuse of those devices.”
The handbooks will also introduce an opportunity for parents to buy insurance for the devices used by their children.
The proposed fee structure is “a $25 dollar per year per device” fee, May said. While the insurance is voluntary, “everyone will be asked to contribute $25 for insurance. Every family will be given the opportunity to insure their child’s device.” Should an uninsured device be damaged, the family would be responsible to pay for its repair.
“We recognize some people will not participate, but we will encourage everyone to buy insurance for their device,” he said. “We believe the insurance program is necessary because it will increase student accountability and care of their devices.”
As an added incentive, if a student’s Chromebook is insured for four years, the student will receive the Chromebook to keep on graduation.
May said that all details have not yet been worked out for distributing the devices to students, but “there will be parental involvement throughout.”
Other action• The board discussed submission of an application to the Department of Education to be eligible for up to five flexible instruction days (FIDs) should the need arise.
May said the idea was thought up before COVID happened, to give school districts an alternative to snow days. “I’ve always been against this. I believe students are best served in school. I never wanted to trade it in for five days of distance learning. I want our kids to have access to good breakfasts and lunches, guidance counselors and nurses. I want kids to spend as much time as possible with our teachers.”
But not knowing what the future holds and what legislation might be passed, he feels it would be good “to submit the application for FIDs to have the tool in our belt in case the program is expanded in the future. Nothing says that we have to use them.”
• The board discussed a resolution prepared by legal counsel that would allow the district to revise the number of instruction hours in the school year in event of an emergency, such as the COVID pandemic.
• At the close of the meeting Tara Himes questioned the board about plans for the reopening of school. She asked if use of the new computers will be mandatory, saying she doesn’t “like how technology has taken over the classroom.
• Gill announced that an executive session had been held to evaluate the superintendent. The results of that evaluation are available on the school’s website, www.basd.us.
The Brookville Area School Board will meet at 7 p.m. next Monday, July 20, in the gym at Hickory Grove.