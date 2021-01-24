BROOKVILLE — A scaled-down Ultimate Duals featured three state-ranked Class AA wrestling teams, one of them the host Brookville Raiders, Saturday and after a round-robin three-match schedule had Chestnut Ridge coming out with a 2-0 record.
The Lions downed the Raiders, 38-28, in the final match after beating Burrell, 33-30. In the opener, the Raiders fell to Burrell, 36-32.
Both matches were winnable for the hosts. Against the Buccaneers, the Raiders lost the pre-match coin flip and it cost them a couple of desirable matchups. Dropping two lightweight bouts against Chestnut Ridge was the difference in that loss.
They’ll move into a busy week with a couple of growing losses moving forward. The 6-3 Raiders host Punxsutawney Tuesday, travel to DuBois Thursday and the Williamsport Duals Friday.
“We’re finding out more and more about our team,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “With each passing dual, both on where we’re at technically and mentally and I feel we got a lot of guys who work pretty hard and battle hard in all positions throughout matches, but we seem to make the same technical mistakes at the most crucial time of bouts.
“But like any other year. You have to just get back to work and fix the technical stuff. I know the heart and work is there. It’s our job as coaches to continue to work on the technical stuff and that’s what we’ll do.”
Both the Raiders and Bucs forfeited two bouts in their 11 a.m. matchup, the Raiders picking up an easy six at heavyweight and 113 pounds while the Bucs got forfeit wins at 106 and 152. The matchup that denied the Raiders a chance to win was at 138 and 145 pounds and it wound up going with Burke Fleming getting pinned by Aaron Edwards at 138 and Josh Popson getting pinned by Ian Oswalt at 145.
Wyatt Griffin earned the Gilly Award, in honor of former and late Raiders state champion Jason Gilligan, after going 2-0 with two solid win. He majored Burrell’s Colby Christie 11-1 at 172 and then pinned Chestnut Ridge’s Trevor Weyandt at 160.
The Raiders led 32-12 after Owen Reinsel’s 13-4 major over Shawn Szymanski at 126, but the Bucs took the final four bouts, essentially clinching the win since the Raiders forfeited the final bout at 152.
Earlier, Jackson Zimmerman won a 5-3 decision over Cole Clark at 189, Bryce Rafferty pinned Simon Slahtovsky at 215 and Cayden Walter, ranked No. 7 at 113, bumped up to 120 and gave up 10 pounds to No. 13 120-pounder Nicholas Ferra and beat him 3-1 in overtime.
Against Chestnut Ridge, the Raiders started out strong with three straight wins, but a couple of key wins for the Lions at 106 and 113 sparked the win as they took eight of the final 10 bouts to secure the win.
Brock Holderbaum picked up bonus points against the Raiders’ Jared Popson at 106, pinning him with 18 seconds left. In a marquee matchup at 113, the Raiders’ Walter faced top-ranked Calan Bollman and the Lions’ returning state runner-up rode out Walter the entire third period for a 3-2 win.
The only wins for the Raiders the rest of the way was Reinsel’s 11-0 major over Kobi Burkett at 120 and Griffin’s win at 160. At the outset, Zimmerman pinned Baltzer Bollman at 189, Rafferty pinned Nick Presnell in the third period at 215 and Nathan Taylor needed 21 seconds to pin Dominick Claar at heavyweight.
BURRELL 36, BROOKVILLE 32
160-Anthony Corrado (BU) pinned Coyha Brown (BK), :57. (6-0).
172-Wyatt Griffin (BK) maj. dec. Colby Christie (BU), 11-1. (6-4).
189-Jackson Zimmerman (BK) dec. Cole Clark (BU), 5-3. (6-7).
215-Bryce Rafferty (BK) pinned Simon Slahtovsky (BU), 1:46. (6-13).
HWT-Nathan Taylor (BK) won by forfeit. (6-19).
106-Cooper Hornak (BU) won by forfeit. (12-19).
113-Jared Popson (BK) won by forfeit. (12-25).
120-Cayden Walter (BK) dec. Nicholas Ferra (BU), 3-1, OT. (12-28).
126-Owen Reinsel (BK) maj. dec. Shawn Szymanski (BU), 13-4. (12-32).
132-Nicholas Salerno (BU) pinned Brecken Cieleski (BK), :55. (18-32).
138-Aaron Edwards (BU) pinned Burke Fleming (BK), 4:46. (24-32).
145-Ian Oswalt (BU) pinned Josh Popson (BK), 1:42. (30-32).
152-Damien Barr (BU) won by forfeit. (36-32).
CHESTNUT RIDGE 38,
BROOKVILLE 28
189-Jackson Zimmerman (BK) pinned Baltzer Bollman (CR), 5:06. (0-6).
215-Bryce Rafferty (BK) pinned Nick Presnell (CR), 4:58. (0-12).
HWT-Nathan Taylor (BK) pinned Dominick Claar (CR), :21. (0-18).
106-Brock Holderbaum (CR) pinned Jared Popson (BK), 5:42. (6-18).
113-Calan Bollman (CR) dec. Cayden Walter (BK), 3-2. (9-18).
120-Owen Reinsel (BK) maj. dec. Kobi Burkett (CR), 11-0. (9-22).
126-Ross Dull (CR) pinned Logan Oakes (BK), 3:15. (15-22).
132-Samuel Albright (CR) dec. Brecken Cieleski (BK), 2-0. (18-22).
138-Colton Bollman (CR) dec. Josh Popson (BK), 6-0. (21-22).
145-Jack Moyer (CR) pinned Burke Fleming (BK), 4:58. (27-22).
152-Luke Moore (CR) tech. fall Coyha Brown (BK), 18-3, 5:02. (32-22).
160-Wyatt Griffin (BK) pinned Trevor Weyandt (CR), 4:58. (32-28).
172-Daniel Moore (CR) pinned Hayden Kramer (BK), 4:26. (38-28).