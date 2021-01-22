Raiders win at Oil City
OIL CITY — Down two points at halftime, the Brookville Raiders basketball team outscored Oil City 32-20 in the second half for a 57-47 win on the road Friday night to keep its perfect record intact at 5-0.
The Raiders were down 27-25 at halftime after being outscored 13-4 in the second quarter, but turned it on in the second half with some defensive work.
Three Raiders reached double figures in scoring, led by Jace Miner’s 17 points. Hunter Geer and Danny Lauer each scored 10 points while Robert Keth finished with eight points.
Isaiah Aeschbacher led the Oilers with 15 points.
The Raiders host Bellefonte Monday.
Bulldogs beat Wolves
FRILLS CORNERS — Bryson Bain led a trio of double-figure scorers with 23 points as Redbank Valley cruised to a 69-38 win at North Clarion Friday night.
The Bulldogs (2-1) also got 18 points from Marquese Gardlock and 17 from Chris Marshall. The Bulldogs led 29-20 at halftime and 46-32 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Wolves (0-4) 23-6 over the final eight minutes.
North Clarion had Dylan Walters and Zeelan Hargenrader each score 11 points.
The Bulldogs visit Punxsutawney Monday.
Mahomes practices again
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went through his third consecutive day of practice Friday and needs only to receive clearance from team physicians and an independent neurologist to play in Sunday’s AFC title game against Buffalo.
The exams on Mahomes and cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who also has practiced three straight days since sustaining a concussion in last week’s divisional-round win over Cleveland, were expected to take place later Friday.