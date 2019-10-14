BROOKVILLE — In its first trip into overtime of the season, the Brookville Raiders soccer team played to a 4-4 tie in a wide-open affair with visiting Elk County Catholic under lights on Senior Night at the football field Monday.
The Raiders (4-12-1) took a 4-2 lead by halftime, but the Crusaders rallied with two second-half goals and neither team could finish off one of several flurries on both ends of the field the rest of way, including both 10-minute overtime periods.
“ECC’s game plan is the same as it always is and that’s kick it as hard as you can and chase it and they put their fast guys on the top and that gives them a lot of opportunities,” said Raiders head coach Dave Reitz. “We had equal amount of opportunities as they did. The game was wide open. We didn’t tie for lack of opportunities to win. We had plenty and couldn’t stuff it in. We have a young squad and as long as we keep moving in the direction we’re moving right now, things are trending up.”
The Raiders scored all of their goals in the first half, the first tying the game at 1-1 when Garner McMaster put in a shot off a Hayden Kramer pass at the 24:05 mark. After ECC went up 2-1, Zakk Wolfe assisted on Kramer’s goal at the 16:15 mark.
McMaster was fouled in the goalie box 41 seconds later and Wolfe converted the penalty kick as the Raiders went up 3-2. They stretched it to 4-2 when Wolfe’s centering pass to Bryce Baughman was one-timed in the air as he kicked the shot past goalkeeper Ryan Jovenitti with 4:09 remaining in the half.
But that was it for the Raiders as the Crusaders scored the final two goals in the second half, both from Isaac Wortman.
Wortman headed in a pass from Edward Messineo at the 33:19 mark, then took a pass from Gabe Kear and converted the breakaway opportunity with 17:33 left in regulation.
In the first half, Wortman assisted on a Kear goal less than six minutes into the game and Edward Messineo scored off an assist from his brother Anthony Messineo to put the Crusaders up 2-1 at the 19:37 mark before Brookville closed the half with two goals.
Both goalkeepers kept big shots from going in late to preserve what would be a tie. Jovenitti had to make a diving deflection of a Wolfe shot with 19 seconds left in regulation while Raiders goalkeeper Darius Sorbin stopped Jacob Koss from short-range on an open shot with 2:50 left in the second overtime period.
ECC outshot Brookville, 18-9.
Baughman, Sorbin and Jacob McKinley were the three Raiders seniors honored at halftime.
The Raiders close out their season today at DuBois Central Catholic.