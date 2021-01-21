BROOKVILLE — For a wrestling match with six forfeits, it certainly had it share of dramatics.
Brookville’s 51-21 win over Brockway was largely the result of 30 free points scored by the Raiders due to the short-handed Rovers’ small lineup. But when the teams did square off on the mat on the Raiders’ Senior Night, some quality wrestling entertained the obvious sparse crown.
The biggest showdown came at 126 where Brookville’s Owen Reinsel, ranked No. 4 in the state as per papowerwrestling.com at 120, bumped up to face No. 19-ranked 126-pounder Mark Palmer, and Reinsel wound up getting three nearfall points in the first of two 30-second rideout periods to grind out a 7-4 decision.
The Raiders’ Brecken Cieleski reversed Garret Park to tie the score in the waning seconds of their 132-pound bout and then pinned him with five seconds left for the win. Brockway’s No. 11-ranked Noah Bash jumped out to a 5-0 first-period lead in his bout with Raiders sophomore Jackson Zimmerman at 172 and held on for a 5-3 win.
Again, the individual battles overshadowed any team score at the end of the night.
“We knew there would be some good bouts,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer, whose team was at home for the first time this year. “They’re well-coached and their numbers are down a little bit, but the kids they have are quality and they do the right things. We knew we were going to be in some good battles with individual matchups and kudos to them.
“I told our guys that they better be ready to fight and they’ll come to wrestle and want to beat us as bad we want to beat them. It’s good for both teams. In a season of so much uncertainty, I feel like two teams benefited from tonight, all the way around.
The Raiders (6-2) host their annual Ultimate Duals event Saturday that’s now down to just three teams. They’ll face Burrell at 11 a.m. and Chestnut Ridge at 3 p.m. while the other two teams face each other at 1 p.m.
Brockway (1-2), which visits Redbank Valley next Tuesday, won four of the seven contested bouts.
“We knew going in that on our best night we could win six of the seven varsity matchups, but that’s the best possible,” Rovers head coach Eric Grecco said. “We had a bit of a letdown against Clearfield (48-6 loss last Thursday) and we told them that we needed to show heart and the desire to win. A couple kids did lose. They got out of position for a split second and it wasn’t that they lost by effort.”
The Reinsel/Palmer showdown was a good one. Reinsel gave up seven pounds to Palmer in moving up, but got the opening takedown in the first period and then with 28 seconds left in the first period during a scramble, Palmer fell to the mat in what looked like an ugly end to the bout, if not more than that.
“He was just in a really awkward position and I almost saw like his back buckle,” Grecco said. “ I didn’t know what was going on, but it was a weird and dangerous situation when he yelled, but luckily we were grateful that nothing bad happened and what a great match by two competitors.”
Reinsel reversed Palmer in the second for a 4-0 lead, but from a neutral start in the third, Palmer came out of a flurry with a four-point takedown move to tie it up. From there, Reinsel struggled to hang on most of the rest of the bout, nearly escaping late in the third.
Reinsel fought a Palmer shot in the 60-second first overtime period to keep things scoreless. Both teams wearing masks, Brookville for the first time in a match this year, Reinsel’s mask fell off late in the first OT. After a small delay, he was directed to put it back on after tossing it aside.
“I think he thought the strap broke on it, so when it was hanging, he just took it the rest of the way off,” Klepfer said. “That’s the first time we’ve competed with it on, although we practice with them, it was a learning experience. It’s not the same when you have headgear on and you’re fighting.”
Reinsel deferred choice in the first 30-second rideout and wound up starting on top, leading to him working for three nearfall points and a 7-4 win after Palmer couldn’t turn him in the second rideout period.
“Credit to both guys,” Klepfer said. “Owen is under the weather downstairs not feeling too well and got through a tough situation and that’s what good wrestlers do, they find a way to win.”
Bash’s five-point move near the end of the first period was all he needed against Zimmerman at 172. Zimmerman escaped in the second and in the flurry, Bash chipped a tooth in the process. Zimmerman took Bash down before the end of the second and Zimmerman rode out Bash in the third but couldn’t get any closer as Bash grinded out the 5-3 win.
“Noah wrestled a smart match,” Grecco said. “ He went up 5-0 there in the first and he wrestled smart and didn’t get out of position. I’d liked to have seen him score there in the third, but he just wanted to play it safe and get the win.”
Cieleski and Park’s tussle at 132 started with a Cieleski takedown and a pair of reversals that gave the Raiders sophomore a 4-2 lead into the second. Park reversed Cieleski to start the second then added two nearfall points in the third for a 6-4 lead before Cieleski reversed and pinned Park as time wound down in regulation.
“Brecken works pretty hard and he’s had a tough go of it to start the season, but he just keeps working through it and that’s all we keep preaching to him to is keep fighting through it,” Klepfer said. “After he got turned, he could’ve easily put his head down and let the time tick down, but he kept wrestling and found a way to get it done.”
In other bouts, the Rovers’ Weston Pisarchick got the night started at 106 with a second-period fall of Jared Popson. Brockway’s Dylan Bash pinned Burke Fleming in the second period at 145 and the Rovers’ Seth Stewart pinned Ganen Cyphert at 189 in the final contested bout of the night.
The Raiders’ other win on the mat came from Wyatt Griffin, who pinned Jack Smith in the second period at 160.
State-ranked Cayden Walter and Nathan Taylor received forfeit wins at 113 and heavyweight as did Josh Popson at 138, Coyha Brown at 152 and Bryce Rafferty at 215.
In a pre-game ceremony, the Raiders honored their seniors Walter, Hayden Kramer, Griffin, Taylor and Elliot Park.
BROOKVILLE 51, BROCKWAY 21
106-Weston Pisarchick (BW) pinned Jared Popson (BK), 3:40. (0-6).
113-Cayden Walter (BK) won by forfeit. (6-6).
120-Logan Oakes (BK) won by forfeit. (12-6).
126-Owen Reinsel (BK) dec. Mark Palmer (BW), 7-4, TB2. (15-6).
132-Brecken Cieleski (BK) pinned Garret Park (BW), 5:55. (21-6).
138-Josh Popson (BK) won by forfeit. (27-6).
145-Dylan Bash (BW) pinned Burke Fleming (BK), 3:31. (27-12).
152-Coyha Brown (BK) won by forfeit. (33-12).
160-Wyatt Griffin (BK) pinned Jack Smith (BW), 2:46. (39-12).
172-Noah Bash (BW) dec. Jackson Zimmerman (BK), 5-3. (39-15).
189-Seth Stewart (BW) pinned Ganen Cyphert (BK), 1:36. (39-21).
215-Bryce Rafferty (BK) won by forfeit. (45-21).
HWT-Nathan Taylor (BK) won by forfeit. (51-21).