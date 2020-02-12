NEW BETHLEHEM — Passing its second test in as many days in a four-game week to finish out the regular season, the Brookville Raiders basketball team notched a 65-37 non-league win at Redbank Valley Wednesday night.
The game was moved up to an hour to beat the winter weather than was forecasted to go through the area later in the evening, so it was an early ending at the halfway point of the week for the Raiders.
The Raiders improved to 13-7 with a Friday District 9 League game at home against DuBois and a Saturday afternoon makeup game at home against Bradford. Tuesday night, the Raiders beat Johnsonburg 47-43 at home.
It’ll be the third time the two teams meet. DuBois beat the Raiders 56-41 in the DuBois Holiday Tournament final, then 52-50 in their league meeting also in DuBois on Jan. 13.
DuBois needs to win at Brookville and Monday at home against Punxsutawney to claim a share of the league title with Elk County Catholic after splitting their two matchups this year.
Spoiler’s role for the Raiders? Yes, and a top seed berth is also at stake for them in the three-team Class AAA playoffs. They need to beat the Beavers and then Bradford at home Saturday afternoon to secure a bye into the finals. Otherwise, they’ll play Moniteau sometime next week. Pairings will be announced this weekend.
“Hopefully we can get some rest, get some shooting in (Thursday) night, go over a game plan and give them a game at home,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “I think it’ll be a really good game, so I look forward to it.
“We can be a spoiler. You don’t want to root against someone but at the same time you want to make them beat your best to be the best, so we’re going to play hard and we’re going to look to give them a hard game.”
Against the Bulldogs, the Raiders, like their win against Johnsonburg the day before, led from start to finish, 21-15 by the end of the first quarter and 39-22 by halftime.
Their largest lead was the final score as the Raiders limited the Bulldogs to just two points in the fourth quarter — an 8-2 margin over the quarter — and the final 9:20 of the game overall.
Offensively, the Raiders shot it well at 49 percent (26-for-53) with Park more pleased with his team’s performance against the Bulldogs’ zone defense than Johnsonburg’s vaunted 2-3 extended zone on Tuesday.
“We played better against it, so that’s a good thing,” he said. “We’re going to see a little more zone and we can beat zones, we just don’t see them much. It’s nice to see them, so it’s only making us better. I thought we handled it well. We did run a couple different offenses tonight against them and things kind of worked the way we want it.”
Jace Miner led the Raiders with 19 points, sinking 7 of 9 free throws, with seven rebounds. Logan Byerly went 6-for-9 from the field and scored 14 points with eight rebounds. Griffin Ruhlman came off the bench to score eight points.
The Raiders outrebounded the Bulldogs (5-17), 43-24, and limited them to just 24 percent (11-for-47) shooting from the field.
The Bulldogs’ high-scoring sophomore Bryson Bain scored 20 points on 5-of-19 shooting with a 8-of-9 night from the foul line. He added 10 rebounds for his double-double. Owen Magagnotti sank three 3-pointers for nine points.
The Bulldogs were also playing a second straight day after losing an overtime game at home to Moniteau.