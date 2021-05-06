DuBOIS — The Brookville Raiders finally got to play a baseball game.
And after a nine-day layoff, the Raiders came out strong and stopped a two-game losing streak with a 14-0 rout at DuBois Central Catholic in five innings Thursday afternoon at the Varischetti Sports Complex. It didn’t sound like a long slump, but it was their first win since a 15-11 win over Elk County Catholic at home on April 20.
“It felt like we were in a baseball drought there for the longest time, although you’re seeing rain showers outside,” said Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine, whose team improved to 7-5. “We actually took a couple of days off throughout the last couple of weeks because hitting inside can get pretty stagnant and we didn’t want to develop any bad habits.
“Yesterday, we threw some live pens and I think that carried over today and we did a nice job hitting the baseball.”
The Raiders pounded out 12 hits off three Cardinals pitchers, seven hits and eight runs coming in the second inning. The Cardinals also gift-wrapped plenty of opportunities for the Raiders, five errors leading to a whopping 10 unearned runs with four miscues happening in the first two innings.
Eight different players found the hit column for the Raiders. Jamison Rhoades went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and one of the two RBI singles in the three-run first inning.
Jace Miner, Hunter Geer and Hunter Roney each had two hits. Roney singled in a run in the first inning. Miner doubled in a run and scored twice while Geer singled twice and scored two runs.
In the eight-run second, the Raiders started after two outs and nobody on base. Geer singled and trotted home when Bryce Rafferty blasted a Carter Hickman offering over the right-center field fence for a two-run homer.
“It was nice squaring up the baseball,” Bonfardine said. “A lot of times, with someone throwing in the 70s, you’re going to fly out or roll it over, so we did a nice job of squaring things up. Bryce hit one out and just being able to use all parts of the field, that was a nice job offensively tonight.”
All of that was more than enough for Geer, who needed 67 pitches, 47 of them strikes, to toss a two-hit shutout. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter, hitting one.
“Hunter threw well and had some velocity tonight, holding them to two hits,” Bonfardine said.
Ben Gritzer singled with one out in the second and Damon Foster singled with two outs in the fourth. Brandin Anderson was hit by a pitch in the third inning.
The Raiders are off until starting a four-game week Monday at DuBois while the Cardinals, who fell to 5-8, host Clarion this afternoon at Stern Field starting at 4 p.m.
BROOKVILLE 14, DuBOIS CC 0
Score By Innings
Brookville 383 00 - 14
DCC 000 00 - 0
Brookville –14
Jace Miner cf 3222, Patrick Diedrich cf 1000, Chase Palmer ss 4111, Dylan Tollini ss 1000, Hunter Geer p 3221, Bryce Rafferty 1b 3112, Danny Drake 1b 1000, Hunter Roney 3b 3121, Alan Hartstein 3b 0000, Jamison Rhoades c 3031, Carson Weaver cr c 1200, Owen Caylor 2b 2200, Hayden Osborne 2b 1000, Bay Harper rf 1210, Steven Swineford rf 1010, Carter Kessler lf 3100, Kai Kaltenbaugh lf 1000. Totals: 33-14-12-7.
DuBois CC –0
Matt Pyne cf 1000, Taven Lukeheart lf 1000, Kaden Brezenski 3b 1000, Neel Gupta 3b 1000, Carter Hickman p-2b 2000, Damon Foster ss 2010, Ben Gritzer c 1010, Dylan Hanna 1000, Jack Adair dh 1000, Andrew Green lf 1000, Dante Armanini rf-p 2000, Brandin Anderson 1b 0000, Peyton Maurer rf 1000, Zach Spellen 2b-p-1b 1000. Totals: 16-0-2-0.
Errors: DuBois CC 5, Brookville 0. LOB: Brookville 8, DuBois CC 2. DP: Brookville 1. 2B: Rhoades 2, Miner. HR: Rafferty. SB: Miner 2. HBP: Geer (by Hickman), Caylor (by Spellen), Anderson (by Geer).
Pitching
Brookville: Geer 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 SO, 0 BB
DuBois CC: Hickman 1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Spellen 2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB; Armanini 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Geer. Losing pitcher: Hickman.