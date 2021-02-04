BROOKVILLE — In what could’ve been the Brookville Raiders wrestling team’s final dual meet of the season, it turned out to be another rout at home.
Visiting Derry Area, a Class 2A team from the WPIAL, trekked north from Westmoreland County and dropped all but two bouts on the mat to the Raiders, who also got two forfeit wins in a 59-11 rout Thursday night.
That hiked the Raiders to 10-5. Next up, for now, is the District 9 Tournament Feb. 19-20 in Clearfield.
“We’re just happy to be able to get another match in and credit to Derry, they made the long trip up here and they’re missing some guys, but I thought our guys showed up tonight,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “I thought we wrestled really well and it’s a good way to head into our postseason, and whether we wrestle another dual or not, I thought everyone had some good matches and from top to bottom today, we wrestled pretty well as a team.”
The Raiders took nine of 11 bouts contested, six of them pins while picking up forfeit wins at 113 and 160.
Jared Popson, Owen Reinsel and Logan Oakes notched first-period pins out of the gate as the match started at 106 pounds and the Raiders were out to a quick 24-0 lead with Cayden Walter’s forfeit win at 113.
The run continued as Brecken Cieleski escaped and took down Lucid Jackson in the second period of their 132-pound bout to break a 2-2. Then he iced the decision at 6-2 with a third-period takedown.
Josh Popson pinned Elysiah Lopez in the second period to give the Raiders a 33-0 lead before both of Derry’s wins came back-to-back at 145 and 152. Nicholas Reeping pinned Burke Fleming, who bumped up a weight, at 145 while No. 3-ranked Tyler Cymmerman, a returning WPIAL champion and sixth-place medalist in Class 2A at 126, bumped up to 152 and won a 17-0 technical fall over Coyha Brown.
The Raiders won the final five bouts. Wyatt Griffin picked up a forfeit at 160 before Jackson Zimmerman dominated Eric Catone in a 16-0 technical fall at 172. Hayden Kramer scored the bout’s first takedown, then escaped in the third for a 3-1 win over Brayden Mickinac at 189 and Bryce Rafferty decked Nathan Barkley with nine seconds left in their bout at 215 with Rafferty already winning 9-0 before the final combination.
No. 2-ranked Nathan Taylor made short work of Noah Cymmerman at heavyweight, pinning him in the first period to set the final.
BROOKVILLE 59,
DERRY 11
106-Jared Popson (B) pinned Dylan Klim (D), 1:34. (6-0).
113-Cayden Walter (B) won by forfeit. (12-0).
120-Owen Reinsel (B) pinned Xavier Merlin (D), 1:33. (18-0).
126-Logan Oakes (B) pinned Charles Banks (D), 1:46. (24-0).
132-Brecken Cieleski (B) dec. Lucid Jackson (D), 6-2. (27-0).
138-Josh Popson (B) pinned Elysiah Lopez (D), 2:57. (33-0).
145-Nicholas Reeping (D) pinned Burke Fleming (B), 1:57. (33-6).
152-Tyler Cymmerman (D) tech. fall Coyha Brown (B), 17-0, 3:59. (33-11).
160-Wyatt Griffin (B) won by forfeit. (39-11).
172-Jackson Zimmerman (B) tech. fall Eric Catone (D), 16-0, 3:50. (44-11).
189-Hayden Kramer (B) dec. Brayden Mickinac (D), 3-1. (47-11).
215-Bryce Rafferty (B) pinned Nathan Barkley (D), 5:51. (53-11).
HWT-Nathan Taylor (B) pinned Noah Cymmerman (D), 1:46. (59-11).