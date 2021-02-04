HYDE — Griffin Ruhlman’s layup with just under 10 seconds left in regulation lifted the Brookville Raiders to a hard-fought 54-52 win at Clearfield Thursday night.
The Raiders (8-1) led the Bisons (7-5) 42-36 going into the fourth quarter, but the final minutes were a back-and-forth affair as teams traded leads and/or buckets from a Brookville 46-44 lead right until the end.
Ruhlman, who scored a career-high 22 points including 10 in the first quarter, tied it off a Miner assist at 52-52 with just over a minute to go. Miner’s steal with 28 seconds on the clock set up the final sequence. Miner drove to the paint, was greeted by three Bisons defenders, and passed to a wide-open Ruhlman cutting on the baseline for a reverse layup.
With time winding down, the Bisons were able to take a shot at a game-winner, but Cole Miller’s 3-point attempt from 25 feet was an air-ball and the Raiders bounced back from a loss to Tyrone on Tuesday.
Robert Keth and Miner had 12 and 11 points respectively for the Raiders while Karson Rumsky and Cole Miller scored 20 and 19 points apiece to lead Clearfield.
The Raiders host Cambridge Springs Saturday afternoon with a 5 p.m. junior varsity start with varsity to follow.
Wednesday
DuBois 59,
Hollidaysburg 48
HOLLIDAYSBURG — A strong first half on both ends of the floor proved to be the difference for the DuBois boys basketball team Wednesday night, as the Beavers made the long trip south to Hollidaysburg and came home with a 59-48 victory.
The Beavers came out of the gates with a 19-10 first quarter led by the duo of Jordin Sommers and Nick Felix. Sommers scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the opening eight minutes, including hitting two of his four 3-pointers. Felix netted five of his 11 points in the quarter.
DuBois (7-3) followed that up by scoring 18 points in the second quarter to take a 37-26 lead into the half. That 11-point advantage proved to be the final one the Beavers finished with after the teams played an even final two quarters.
Felix had six second-quarters points to post 11 of his before the break, while Sommers had five in the second frame. The two were joined in double figures by teammate Brady Woodword, who had 10 — six in the first half. Lennon Lindholm finished with seven.
Hollidaysburg held the Beavers to just five third-quarter points, only scoring nine itself, before DuBois finished strong with 17 in the fourth. Sommers, Chooch Husted and Michael Orzexhowski all had four points in the final eight minutes.
The win was DuBois’ fourth in a row after battling through a three-game losing streak. The Beavers are back in action Saturday at Warren.
DuBOIS 59,
HOLLIDAYSBURG 48
Score by Quarters
DuBois 19 18 5 17 — 59
H’burg 10 16 9 13 — 48
DuBois—59
Jordin Sommers 6 1-2 17, Nick Felix 5 0-0 11, Nick Farrell 2 0-0 5, Lennon Lindholm 3 0-0 7, Brady Woodward 5 0-0 10, Michael Orzechowski 2 1-4 5, McKellen Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Ryan Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Joey Foradora 0 0-0 0, Chooch Husted 2 0-0 4, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 0-0 0, Al Pasternak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 2-6 59.
Hollidaysburg—48
Mitchell Kratzer 6 5-7 17, Bryce Martellacci 4 0-0 10, Alan Wedal 3 0-0 8, Jake McGinnis 4 0-0 11, Jacob Hileman 0 2-2 2, Atticus Imhoff 0 0-0 0, Carson Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Jack Naugle 0 0-0 0, Cole Walters 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Holsopple 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-9 48.
Three-pointers: DuBois 7 (Sommers 4, Felix, Farrell, Lindholm), H’burg 7 (Martellacci 2, Wedal 2, McGinnis 3).