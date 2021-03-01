BROOKVILLE — A tiring stretch of games over, the Brookville Raiders basketball team will catch its breath before finishing the regular season.
Monday’s 72-62 win at home over the stubborn Clarion Bobcats was the Raiders’ fourth game in five days. They’ll take an 18-2 record into Thursday’s finale at Slippery Rock before heading to the District 9 Class AAA playoffs as the likely top seed.
The Raiders finished 3-1 over the busy stretch, beating a strong Karns City team last Thursday and holding off feisty DuBois Central Catholic on the road Friday before losing 56-42 at DuBois Saturday.
Monday saw the Raiders lead from start to finish with just one tie early at 11-11, but the Bobcats (12-9) led by high-scoring senior guard Cal German, who scored 26 points, were always a threat.
“I feel like we need a practice,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team hasn’t had one since last Wednesday. “I think we need to go over the fundamentals and start working on our defense, jumping to the ball and running to recover and all those things we do and we haven’t been able to go over what we stress every night in practice.
“I know we’ve had all these games in a row and physically we were a little off, but I think mentally it affected us more than anything. We need a couple of days to work on that and just relax and go through stuff. We’re in good shape. I’ve lost no faith in this team whatsoever.”
Jace Miner’s 26 points and 12 rebounds led the Raiders. He had eight points and seven rebounds after the first quarter and took a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds, by halftime.
Griffin Ruhlman also turned in a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Robert Keth and Hunter Geer finished with 11 and 10 points respectively.
The Raiders turned the ball over 10 times in the first half and cleaned things up some after halftime, finishing with 16. The Bobcats had nine of their 14 turnovers in the second half.
Both teams nearly shot over 50 percent, the Raiders 30-for-56 (53.4 percent) and the Bobcats 25-for-55 (45.4 percent) with the Raiders winning the rebound battle, 34-24.
Beau Verdill was the only other Bobcat with double figures with 13 points.
The Raiders jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game and never trailed with the exception of the 11-11 tie at the 2:31 mark of the first quarter. The Raiders led 20-14 after the first quarter and built it to 27-21 before Clarion edged to within 34-33 before Miner’s driving basket with less than three seconds left in the half gave the Raiders a 36-33 lead.
Two Geer baskets sandwiched around a Ruhlman bucket gave the Raiders a 6-0 run out the gate in the third quarter. The Raiders’ first double-digit lead was 50-39 at the 2:45 mark.
Ruhlman’s basket 29 seconds into the fourth gave the Raiders their second 13-point lead at 59-46, but the Bobcats got it back to within five at 63-58 when German’s basket capped a 12-4 run at the 3:06 mark.
But that’s as close as it got the rest of the way as the Raiders hit all five of their free throws down the stretch to protect their lead.
“The kids are tired,” Park said. “I give them credit. They wanted it tonight. The first half, (Clarion) was getting the 50/50 balls, but in the second half we wanted to win the game, we got the 50/50 balls and the kids ran the four, my goodness. We were running the floor like crazy, but we could have been up so much more had we made the layups. But we went down got on defensed and got to run the floor again.”
BROOKVILLE 72, CLARION 62
Score By Quarters
Clarion 14 19 13 16 - 62
Brookville 20 16 21 15 - 72
Clarion –62
Cal German 11 0-0 26, Ethan Burford 2 1-2 5, Beau Verdill 4 5-6 13, Christian Simko 4 0-0 8, Hunter Craddock 3 2-4 8, Dawson Smail 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 8-12 62.
Brookville –72
Robert Keth 4 0-1 11, Hunter Geer 5 0-0 10, Danny Lauer 2 0-0 5, Griffin Ruhlman 8 2-2 18, Jace Miner 10 6-8 26, Ian Pete 1 0-0 2, Garner McMaster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 8-11 72.
3-pointers: Clarion 4 (German 4), Brookville 4 (Keth 3, Lauer).