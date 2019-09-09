BROOKVILLE — Breaking a 1-1 halftime tie, the visiting Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties scored two goals in the second half for a 3-1 win over host Brookville Monday afternoon.
While the Mounties improved to 2-1, the Raiders fell to 0-2 with their second loss in three days to start the season. They lost 6-1 at Karns City Saturday.
The Mounties dominated possession, especially after halftime, although the Raiders held an 11-8 advantage on shots on goal. P-O had a 9-3 edge in corner kicks.
“Today was a tale of two halves,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said. “In the first half we had them and in the second half, we never came off the sideline after halftime. Our communication was a big issue and the boys were flat. The execution was not there.”
Parker Matson scored for the Mounties off an assist from Nick Mostyn just 2:40 into the game. The Raiders’ lone goal tied it at 1-1 when Jace Miner scored at the 25:02 mark off a Logan Oakes assist.
In the second half, Ashton Crownover scored both goals, the first with 16:31 remaining from a pass by Mostyn. Dawson Snyder set up Crownover’s second goal with 10:26 remaining.
The Raiders visit Redbank Valley today with a 6 p.m. kickoff.