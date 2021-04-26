BUTLER — As much as the Brookville Raiders were dominated by Moniteau Warriors pitcher Branson Carson into the sixth inning of Monday’s game at Butler’s Pullman Park, the Raiders did make a game of it.
But tying the game with two unearned runs off reliever Brock Matthews in the top of the seventh wound up just setting up the Raiders’ second walk-off loss at Pullman this year as the Warriors scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 win.
The loss dropped the Raiders to 6-5 going into Friday’s home game with Clarion-Limestone. Wednesday’s home game with Bradford was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns at Bradford.
Carson ran out of pitches after 5 1/3 innings and he left with quite the stat line with 15 strikeouts and one walk in a three-hitter that took 97 pitches.
“Hat’s off to that kid, holy smokes,” Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine said. “He had I think 15 strikeouts and did a great job and controlled the game very well. We have to do a better job being more aggressive at the plate, I guess a little more situational hitting too.
Carson left with a 2-0 lead, both runs scored off Raiders ace Jace Miner, who went five innings before he ran out of pitches as well, striking out six and walking three while giving up five hits.
“I thought Jace had a pretty good outing,” Bonfardine said. “He was able to control the ballgame too, gave up a couple of hits here and there. They were being aggressive and able to string more hits together and that was the story of the game there.”
Owen Caylor’s roller up the middle with two outs off Matthews in the sixth made it 2-1 and after the Warriors made it 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth off Raiders reliever Chase Palmer on Brady Thompson’s run-scoring single, the Raiders went to work in the seventh.
Carter Kessler reached on a two-base infield error, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Miner groundout to second. Chase Palmer then singled, stole second and third and came home on Hunter Geer’s groundout, just beating the throw to the plate to tie the game at 3-3.
But in the bottom of the seventh, Keagan Book singled and after a wild pitch put him at second, the Raiders walked Mason Mershimer intentionally. Another wild pitch that moved runners up a base led the Raiders to walk Carson intentionally before Dawson Wallace came to the plate.
With the outfield drawn in with the winning run standing at third and no outs, Wallace lifted a fly ball to Bay Harper in left field. Harper misplayed the catch, allowing Book to race home with a throw. Harper threw to third and the Raiders got a meaningless forceout at the end, essentially giving Wallace the rare fielder’s choice game-winning RBI.
Miner had three of the Raiders five hits, tripling to start the game in the first, but getting stranded there as Carson started to heat up. Carson struck out 13 of the next 15 batters he faced before Carson Weaver reached on an infield error with two outs in the fifth.
Miner singled in the third and reached on an infield single with two outs in the fifth to load the bases, but Carson struck out Palmer to end the third.
Then in the bottom of the fifth with two outs, he doubled in Book to make it 2-0.
Moniteau improved to 8-2. The Warriors were the second team to walk off a win at Pullman against the Raiders. Karns City beat the Raiders, 12-11, in a walk-off in the season-opener back on March 29
MONITEAU 4, BROOKVILLE 3
Score By Innings
Brookville 000 001 2 - 3
Moniteau 100 011 1 - 4
Brookville –3
Jace Miner p-dh 4031, Bay Harper 0000, Chase Palmer ss-p 4110, Hunter Geer cf 4001, Bryce Rafferty 1b 3000, Hunter Roney 3b-ss 4100, Jamison Rhoades c 2000, Bryce Weaver cr 0000, Owen Caylor 2b 3011, Carson Weaver lf-3b 3000, Carter Kessler rf 2100. Totals: 29-3-5-3.
Moniteau –4
Tanner Williams 1b 4000, Keagan Book 3b-2b 2320, Mason Mershimer cf 2010, Branson Carson p-lf 3020, Jakub Obman cr 0000, Dawson Wallace 2b-p 3120, Brady Thompson c 3021, David Martino cr 0000, Cooper Boozel lf-3b 3010, A.J. McElravy rf 3000. Totals: 27-4-9-2.
Errors: Brookville 3, Moniteau 3. LOB: Moniteau 9, Brookville 8. DP: Brookville. 2B: Mershimer, Carson. 3B: Miner. SB: Palmer 2, Book 2, Boozel. HBP: Rhoades (by Matthews).
Pitching
Brookville: Miner 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Palmer 1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Moniteau: Carson 5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 15 SO; Matthews 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Matthews. Losing pitcher: Palmer.