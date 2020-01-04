PHILIPSBURG — Culminating its day at the Mountaineer Duals at Philipsburg-Osceola with a 42-37 forfeit-filled win over Johnsonburg, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team finished 5-0 and improved its record to 14-0.
The win over the Rams was the second this year for the Raiders, who beat them 39-31 back on Dec. 11. However, this one didn’t have the same ring to it.
While the first meeting had each team winning two weight classes by forfeit, the rematch had only five bouts contested on the mat. The Rams forfeited six weight classes to the Raiders’ three which more than offset their 4-1 edge in bouts wrestled on the mat.
Johnsonburg failed to enter a wrestler at 220 pounds, heavyweight, 113, 120, 126 and 138 while the Raiders gave up six points at 160, 170 and 145.
In the bouts actually contested, the Raiders’ lone win came at 195 where Bryce Rafferty pinned Camron Marciniak in the first period. Johnsonburg got wins at 152 where Aiden Zimmerman beat Wyatt Kulik 7-2, 182 as Tyler Watts pinned Elliot Park, 106 with Wyatt Shaffer’s pin of Logan Oakes and 132 with Nolan Shaffer’s 11-1 major decision over Josh Popson.
The Raiders started the day with wins over North Star (55-18), host Philipsburg-Osceola (50-24), Danville (57-22) and Berlin (61-18). Overall, the Raiders were 33-14 on the mat while holding a 14-9 overall advantage in forfeit wins/losses in their five matches.
Individually, Nathan Taylor, Colby Whitehill, Cayden Walter, Brayden Kunselman and Owen Reinsel went 5-0. Whitehill, Reinsel and Kunselman had three pins. Taylor and Walter notched two pins.
The Raiders are back in action Tuesday against Curwensville, the junior high starting the night at 4:30 p.m. with the varsity starting around 5:30 before the Clarion University wrestlers take on Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at approximately 7 p.m.