BROOKVILLE — Down two points near the midway point of the third quarter, the Brookville Raiders shut down visiting Bellefonte the rest of the way.
A 25-10 run turned a 32-30 deficit to a 55-42 win over the Red Raiders from District 6. The “Blue” Raiders hiked their record to 11-1 going into tonight’s trip to Brockway for a back-to-back setup with the Rovers.
“Credit (Bellefonte). We had a 10-point lead there in the first half and they played hard the whole game, didn’t give up and played tough defense and they’re running all over the floor, everything you want as a coach,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “Our guys found a way to handle that and pulled it out at the end.”
Jace Miner led the Raiders with 18 points. Four players finished with eight points — Robert Keth, Griffin Ruhlman, Danny Lauer and Ian Pete off the bench on 4-for-4 shooting and a strong dose of defensive energy. Ruhlman led the Raiders with 11 rebounds.
The Raiders led 19-14 after a high-scoring first quarter and got it to 10 points at 28-18 before two straight Bellefonte 3-pointers from Nick Way and Blair Eckley-Jones cut it to 28-24 at halftime.
Way didn’t miss a shot in the first half and scored 14 of his 16 points before halftime. He was only 1-for-6 from the field in the second half. Ty Kroell scored nine points.
Bellefonte (4-6) played most of the game in a zone, featuring the 6-foot-4 Eckley-Jones and the 6-foot-6 Cole Crissman clogging things up in the paint. The Raiders dealt with it with Bellefonte holding a slight edge in rebounds, 26-24.
Way’s 3-pointer and Kroell’s basket at the 4:56 mark of the third put Bellefonte up 32-30. A Brookville 7-0 run, however, but the host Raiders up for good as Keth, Ruhlman and four straight points by Miner, two on free throws, made it 37-32 with three minutes left in the quarter.
Then an 11-2 run to start the fourth helped put the game away as Hunter Geer scored all five of his points during run that gave Brookville a 38-36 lead after a Miner basket with 3:30 remaining. The closest Bellefonte got the rest of the way was 50-40 with 1:50 left and that was answered by a Miner steal and slam dunk, his seventh of the season.
Brookville won the junior varsity game, 44-26, to improve to 8-1. Noah Peterson and Clayton Cook scored 14 and 11 points respectively.
BROOKVILLE 55, BELLEFONTE 42
Score By Quarters
Bellefonte 14 10 10 8 - 42
Brookville 19 9 9 18 - 55
Bellefonte –42
Ty Kroell 4 0-0 9, Nick Way 7 0-0 16, Alex Ebeling 2 0-0 6, Gannon Brungard 0 0-0 0, Blair Eckley-Jones 3 0-0 7, Cole Crissman 2 0-0 4, Derek Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 0-0 42.
Brookville –55
Robert Keth 3 0-0 8, Hunter Geer 1 3-3 5, Griffin Ruhlman 3 2-4 8, Jace Miner 7 4-5 18, Danny Lauer 3 0-0 8, Ian Pete 4 0-0 8, Garner McMaster 0 0-0 0, Ryan Geer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-13 55.
3-pointers: Bellefonte 6 (Kroell, Way 2, Ebeling 2, Eckley-Jones), Brookville 4 (Keth 2, Lauer 2).