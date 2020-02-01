BROOKVILLE — Finishing strong, the Brookville Raiders basketball team hiked its season-long winning streak to four game with Friday night’s non-league 64-42 victory over Homer-Center.
It was Senior Night as well for the Raiders, who shot it well at 59 percent (29-for-49) from the field. The second half was the key as the Raiders (11-6), who led by one point at halftime and outscored the Wildcats (13-6) 36-15 in the second half and 19-4 in the fourth quarter.
“Early in the game, they were beating us one on one too easy. It wasn’t just one or two guys, it was two or three guys. They were driving baseline we were slow to rotate and help. And that’s what really got them back in the game and kept it close,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “At halftime, we talked about it and came out in second half and the kids that were getting beat stepped up and fixed it.”
Indeed, the Raiders limited the Wildcats to 39 percent shooting and just 22 percent (5-for-23) in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Raiders didn’t miss much, especially in the second half when they missed just six shots, going 17-for-23. Leading the way was junior guard Jace Miner and senior forward Aaron Park.
Miner made all seven of his shots in the second half and went 10-for-11 overall and scored a team-high 20 points. The senior Park, edging closer to 1,000 career points, scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. He now stands at 989 points.
Jack Krug came off the bench to score 13 points, going 6-for-9 from the field.
The Raiders led 27-26 at halftime and after Miner started the second half scoring with a layup, Jon Gearhart’s 3-pointer tied it at 30-30 34 seconds into the third quarter, but the Raiders answered with an 11-2 run to give them the lead for good at 41-32 after Robert Keth’s 3-pointer at the 2:46 mark.
The closest Homer-Center got was five points the rest of the way as the Raiders led 45-38 on Logan Byerly’s basket to close out the third-quarter scoring with six seconds on the clock.
The Raiders had several clock-eating efficient possessions and when the Wildcats opened the third quarter with a 1-3-1 zone defense, the Raiders pulled the ball out, forced a defensive change to man-to-man and carved up the Wildcats some more as two Miner baskets and one by Park started an 11-0 game-sealing run to start the fourth.
“We pulled it out said we’re either going to run minutes off the clock or they’re going to come play us man. And we ran that time off and Robert (Keth), who hadn’t shot well all night — we make two three more passes — and he stops and pops at the top of the key and drills one. And that was the dagger, right there … It was a great team effort on all that working the ball around and when it was time to go a guy who was struggling didn’t give up, took the shot and nailed it.”
Keth’s 3-pointer at the 3:51 mark made it 54-38 and Miner’s final points completed the run at 56-38 with 3:22 remaining.
The largest lead was the final margin as the Raiders played their sixth game shooting 55 percent or better.
“I was pretty pleased with the full team effort,” Park said. “I didn’t think we were selfish. I thought we moved the ball, relied on each other, trusted each other and made some really nice passes with ball movement. I thought everybody did their job and maybe then some.”
Three Wildcats hit double figures with Jaden Evanick leading the way with 14 points. Ryan Sardone and Jon Gearhart scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
Prior to their game, the Raiders honored their seniors Park, Bryce Baughman, David Cable and Logan Byerly.
The Raiders visit Elk County Catholic Tuesday.