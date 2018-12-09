GREENVILLE — It was a 3-2 start to the season for the Brookville Raiders wrestlers at Saturday’s Sheetz Kickoff Classic.
The Raiders breezed to routs of Grove City (63-10), Seneca (57-9) and Union City (45-21), but fell to Class AAA power Waynesburg (46-21) and dropped a close 37-33 decision to host Greenville.
In the opening www.papowerwrestling.com dual meet rankings, the Raiders weighed in a No. 7 right behind No. 6 Greenville while Waynesburg landed in the No. 12 spot in Class AAA.
Three Raiders finished 5-0, led by state-ranked heavyweight Colby Whitehill. Ranked No. 3 by papowerwrestling, he decisioned No. 5 Max Wills of Greenville, 7-2, and pinned No. 6 Matt Long of Union City in the first period. He also had two other pins and a forfeit win.
Reinsel, a Clarion-Limestone transfer at 106 pounds, went 5-0 with four pins and a forfeit while 113-pounder Cayden Walter was 5-0 with three forfeit wins. Wyatt Kulik was 4-1 at 138.
Tanner LaBenne, Elliot Park, Jacob Cable and Cody Hetrick were all 3-2. The Raiders were without returning regional qualifier Cabe Park at 132 pounds. He’s still working through a knee injury.
Against Greenville, the Raiders trailed 31-21 with four bouts remaining. Whitehill’s win over Wills at heavyweight, Reinsel’s 14-second pin at 106 and Walter’s 6-4 decision over Riley Kneeland at 113 gave the Raiders a 33-31 lead, but Kason Smeltzer pinned Zach Keihl in 17 seconds at 120 to win the match for the Trojans.
The Raiders travel to Clarion Wednesday.
