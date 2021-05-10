DuBOIS — Clinging on to a one-run lead, the Brookville Raiders baseball team got what it needed.
Reliever Hunter Geer induced a game-ending double play to stave off a DuBois Beavers rally in a 6-5 win at Stern Field Monday afternoon.
The Raiders (8-5) took a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth on the strength of another strong Jace Miner start. Miner also provided punch at the plate, leading off the game with a home run down the left-field line and doubling in a run with two outs in the fourth.
On the mound, Miner ran out of pitches with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. He finished with a two-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four.
The Beavers started their rally before Miner left the game as he walked two before striking out Brycen Dinkfelt for the second out and his allotted 100 pitches — he finished with 102 since he was allowed to finish the final batter.
Michael Orzechowski singled in run off reliever Bryce Weaver, who walked Tyler Newell before getting an inning-ending popup to Nathan Farrell.
Then in the seventh, the Beavers took advantage of a misplayed fly ball and a one-out double by Chandler Ho to cut it to 6-3.
After Geer replace Weaver on the mound, a passed ball brought home Ho and a walk to Alex Pasternak was followed by a Dinkfelt RBI single to cut it to 6-5. But Geer got Nathan Tyler to ground to Chase Palmer at shortstop for the inning-ending twin killing.
Geer needed eight pitches to notch the save for Miner and the Raiders, who are back in action today at home against Clearfield.
Ho took the loss for the Beavers, going five innings and giving up six hits while walking four and striking out six. Austin Mitchell gave up four hits while striking out three in two innings of relief.
Ho had three of the Beavers’ five hits.
The Raiders made it 6-0 with two runs in the sixth off Mitchell. Miner, who went 3-for-4, doubled for the third time and pushing Weaver to third after Weaver was hit by a pitch with one out. Chase Palmer ripped his second hit, doubling in both Miner and Weaver.
DuBois fell to 7-8. The Beavers host Williamsport Thursday.