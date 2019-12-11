CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Grinding out a non-conference overtime win on the road, the Brookville Raiders basketball team edged Cambridge Springs 65-64 Wednesday night.
Coming off a buzzer-beating loss to Warren last Saturday, the Raiders hung on for dear life as Cambridge Springs’ Jayden Shinsky missed two free throws with 3.4 seconds left on the clock. The missed second shot bounced away and time ran out as the Raiders celebrated.
Despite going just 22-for-37 from the foul line, the Raiders improved to 2-1 going into Friday’s District 9 League game at home against Elk County Catholic. Jack Krug and Robert Keth each scored 13 points while Aaron Park scored 12 points and collected 13 rebounds. David Cable finished with 11 points.
Cambridge Springs, which gave the Raiders problems on the boards all night with a 43-33 advantage, got 18 points and 11 rebounds from 6-foot-4-inch junior Trent Wheeler. Jayden Shinksy, a 6-foot-5 junior, came off the bench to score 12 points and grab nine rebounds.
Lance Welker scored 17 points for the Blue Devils, who had a chance to win at the end of regulation when Welker’s leaner in the paint missed and Wheeler’s putback attempt was off just before the buzzer.
The Raiders’ largest lead was 13-5 with 2:15 left in the first quarter. They led 24-23 at halftime and 46-42 after three quarters. They started the game with a two-shot technical foul when Wheeler was whistled for dunking in pre-game warmups. Cable made one of two free throws.
Cambridge Springs led just three times in the game — 54-53 with 3:49 left and 56-55 with 2:48 remaining in regulation and 61-59 with 3:25 left in overtime.
The Blue Devis finished with six players with four personal fouls.
In other boys basketball action Wednesday:
KANE 52,
BROCKWAY 31
KANE — Brockway was largely outplayed for three quarters on the road against Kane as it suffered a 52-31 loss Wednesday night.
The Rovers held a 15-5 edge in the third quarter, but were outscored 13-6 in the first, 13-4 in the second and 21-6 in the fourth quarter on the way to the 21-point defeat.
Brockway trailed 26-10 at the half as it made just four field goals in the opening half, including only one in the second quarter, a three-pointe from Marcus Bennett.
Jon Wood, Marcus Copelli and Lewis Painter all had made buckets in the first quarter, while Jared Marchiori added a free throw in the second quarter.
The visitors then used a strong third quarter to cut the deficit down to six at 31-25 heading into the final quarter of play.
Alex Freemer sparked the Rovers with five points in the frame behind a trey, while Copelli and Painter each added four in the quarter.
The Wolves then responded with a 21-6 edge in the fourth quarter, as Brockway’s lone points came on a pair of three-pointers, once apiece from Freemer and Copelli.
Copelli finished the game with a team-high nine points, while Freemer chipped in eight and Painter added six in the loss.
Kane’s Chad Greville led all scorers with 15 points on the night.
Brockway is back in action Friday as it travels to face DuBois Central Catholic.