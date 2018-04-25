We stay in my early years here at the Courier for this week’s “Throwback Thursday” and switch back to baseball diamond to recall the Brookville Raiders rallying twice from deficits to capture a Senior Night victory back in 2007.
Brookville hosted an undermanned Ridgway squad on that evening in mid-May at McKinely Field. The Elkers were without the services of four starters — including standout Jerico Weitzel who injured his collarbone in a collision against Brockway earlier that week. Weitzel was hitting .681 (30-44) at the time of his injury.
Despite those missing pieces, Ridgway got an outstanding pitching performance from freshman Sam Skraba, who tossed a complete-game, four-hitter. However, the righty ended up the hard-luck loser as Brookville rallied to score two runs in the bottom of the sixth to give the Raider seniors a win in their final regular-season home game.
Skraba allowed just two baserunners in the first three innings on a hit batter in the second and a two-out triple in the third. However, Skraba got out of both innings without a blemish.
Gabe Wonderling, running for Sobol in the second, was thrown out trying to steal third. Senior Tyler Ross tripled with two outs in the third, but Skraba struck out senior Jacob Nunley to end the inning.
Sobol nearly matched Skraba in the first three innings, allowing three runners on a walk and error in the second inning and an infield single in the third. Sobol helped himself out of both innings with strikeouts. He recorded seven of his nine strikeouts in the first three innings.
Both teams finally got going in the fourth as Ridgway jumped out to a 2-0 lead only to see Brookville counter with two runs of its own in the bottom of the frame.
Elker Mike Miraglia led off the fourth with a single up the middle and quickly stole second. After a strikeout, Skraba reached on an infield single to put runners on the corners.
Hawk Bullers followed with a grounder to Dan Hetrick at second. Hetrick flipped the ball to shortstop Joe Galbraith at second and Galbraith threw on to first but both baserunners were safe on the play. The umpire ruled Galbraith never touched second base, while Bullers beat a low throw to first.
Miraglia scored on the play and Skraba raced home two batters later when No. 9 batter Derek Gaffey came through with a clutch two-out double to center that Shane Heschke appeared to lose in the lights. Sobol ended the threat there with a groundout.
The Raiders answered right back with two runs as Skraba hurt himself issuing back-to-back walks to Galbraith and Sobol with one out. Means followed with a double to center to tie the game at 2-2.
Ridgway regained the lead with a run in the fifth. Ray Buhler got things going with a leadoff walk but Sobol retired the next two hitters. Joe Chittester stepped in and delivered a double the other way down the left-field line to score Buhler with the go-ahead run.
The Elkers threatened again in the sixth as the first two batters got on by way of an error and a walk, knocking Sobol from the game. Gaffey then bunted the runners over, but Means kept the score 3-2 with a strikeout and grounder that turned into an out at the plate.
Brookville carried that momentum into the bottom of the sixth, as Heschke got things rolling with a leadoff triple to center. Galbraith followed with an infield single to plate Heschke to tie the game.
Galbraith then stole second and advanced to third with two outs on a groundout. It appeared Skraba might get out of the inning, but Galbraith raced home on a wild pitch to give Brookville a 4-3 lead.
Ridgway kept their heads up, and Joe Renaud led off the seventh with a double to left. But, means stranded him there getting the next three batters to end the game.
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
