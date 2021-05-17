BROOKVILLE — Down a run after four innings on the short end of a pitching duel with their own Jace Miner against DuBois Central Catholic’s Brandin Anderson, the Brookville Raiders gutted out a come-from-behind win.
On Senior Night under the lights at McKinley Field, the Raiders scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 7-4 win over the Cardinals. Now 11-6, the Raiders close out the regular season with a home game against Brockway Wednesday.
The Raiders had their hands full against Anderson, who had scattered five hits with four walks and nine strikeouts going into the bottom of the sixth. But with his pitch count running down to zero, the Raiders reached five times in six at-bats with three walks and a single in the bottom of the sixth with four of them coming around to score.
“Hat’s off to (Anderson). He threw a heck of a game and he took us into the sixth and he was dealing up to that point and I guess the intensity swung our way,” Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine said. “We put a few things together, had a couple walks and chased the guys around the bases.”
Anderson’s fastball and changeup combination kept the Raiders off-balance. He did wind up walking seven and striking out 10 after he was finished, four of those walks eventually scoring.
“Both of those pitchers have a very, very bright future and that’s awesome to watch,” said Cardinals head coach Adam Fox, referring to his own junior right-hander and the senior lefty Miner who’s headed to Wichita State. “They’re easy to root for because of their work ethic and what they give back to the game and being the role models for the kids watching.”
Owen Caylor and Hunter Roney walked before Anderson struck out Bryce Weaver. Miner singled to load the bases and Hunter Geer walked to force home the tying run.
With the bases loaded, Carter Hickman relieved Anderson and Chase Palmer singled hard off the glove of a diving third baseman Kaden Brezenski. While Roney scored on the hit, Miner never stopped after racing into third and scampered home, beating the throw to the plate to basically give Palmer a two-run infield single.
Then Cardinals catcher Ben Gritzer’s throw to get Geer going to third went into left field and Geer scored the third run on the play.
“Chase’s hit was about six feet from third and I think Jace never stopped and took about six steps to get home, so he was cooking,” Bonfardine said.
Miner had three of the Raiders’ seven hits, including a leadoff home run down the left-field line in the bottom of the first inning. On the mound, he gave up five hits and four runs, two of them earned, while striking out five and walking two.
Central, which lost 14-0 in five innings to the Raiders at home back on May 6, were a much different team with Anderson quieting the Raiders until late and the Cardinals scrapping together some good at-bats against Miner.
Hickman doubled in two runs with two outs in the third inning and Dante Armanini, who led off the third with a single, singled in two more runs in the fourth. Hickman came close to striking big again, but his drive to right-center was flagged down by a hard-running Geer in what was the defensive play of the game.
Rhoades replaced Miner in the fifth and threw three scoreless innings, stranding the bases loaded in the sixth by getting Carter Kosko to fly out and then striking out the side in the seventh to notch the win in relief. He struck out five, walked three and hit a batter while not allowing a hit.
Central dropped to 7-10. The Cardinals, who visit Elk County Catholic Wednesday to finish out the regular season, will indeed head to the Class A playoffs starting next week.
“The kids were up for the challenge tonight and we worked them pretty hard the last few weeks and we’ve had our struggles through the year, but they’ve come back and responded and are getting better and that’s what we want going into the playoffs.”
BROOKVILLE 7,
DuBOIS CC 4
Score By Innings
DCC 022 200 0 - 4
Brookville 111 004 x - 7
DuBois CC –4
Matt Pyne cf 2110, Carter Hickman 2b-p 3012, Carter Kosko lf 4000, Damon Foster ss 3100, Brandin Anderson p-1b 4010, Neel Gupta cr 0100, Kaden Brezenski 3b 3000, Dante Armanini rf 3122, Zach Spellen 1b-2b 3000, Dylan Hannah c 2000, Andrew Green cr 0000, Ben Gritzer c 0000. Totals: 26-4-5-4.
Brookville –7
Jace Miner dh-p 3231, Hunter Geer cf 2101, Chase Palmer ss 4122, Bryce Rafferty 1b 4020, Jamison Rhoades c-p 4000, Bay Harper lf 2000, Hayden Osborne 2b 2000, Owen Caylor ph 0000, Patrick Diedrich pr 0100, Taylor Zmitravich 3b 2000, Hunter Roney 3b 0100, Carter Kessler rf 1100, Bryce Weaver ph 1000. Totals: 25-7-7-4.
Errors: DuBois CC 3, Brookville 2. LOB: DCC 8, Brookville 7. 2B: Hickman. HR: Miner. SAC: Brezenski. SB: Armanini, Palmer 2, Kessler. HBP: Foster (by Rhoades).
Pitching
DuBois CC: Anderson 5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 8 BB, 10 SO; Hickman 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Miner 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Rhoades 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Rhoades. Losing pitcher: Anderson.