BROOKVILLE — Down five points to visiting Bradford with 3:36 left in the game and one of its starters sidelined with an injury, the Brookville Raiders basketball team finished strong and gutted out a 54-49 win Friday night.
The Raiders outscored the Owls, 15-5, the rest of the way and made it four straight wins to improve to 7-4 overall and 3-1 in the District 9 League.
“I’m pretty proud of them,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “It would have been easy for them to fold in that situation but we’ve been playing together as a team the last four or five games, just hard-nose and together with confidence in each other. That’s a point when you have that going with a team and you lose a guy, you feel for him, but you move on and everybody was right there and had confidence in everyone.”
Aaron Park, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, left the game with a knee injury late in the third quarter. The Raiders were up 35-32 at the time and wound up going nearly five minutes without scoring.
David Cable ended the drought to get the Raiders within 40-37 at the 5:57 mark of the fourth quarter, but Gage Babcock’s basket put the Owls up 44-39 with 3:36 left. But from there, clutch plays and big makes by the Raiders ensued.
Trenton Gilhousen scored all 10 of his points in the second half, including seven in the game-ending run. He hit two free throws and his three-point play put the Raiders up 45-44 with 2:23 remaining.
Then with the score tied at 45-45, Bryce Baughman hit a huge 3-pointer with 1:37 to give the Raiders the lead for good.
“It was the clutch shot. Coming off the bench, he’s in there for defense, then throws in some of that stuff,” Park said.
The Raiders were 6-for-15 from the 3-point line and every one of them were big. Baughman hit two threes for his six points while Cable drilled all three of his shots from downtown and finished with 11 points. Down 14-9 early in the second quarter, Cable and Baughman hit back-to-back threes to give the Raiders the lead. Cable’s last three put the Raiders up 28-23 less then two minutes into the third quarter.
Three sets of made free throws put the Raiders up 50-49 with 40.3 seconds left. Coming out of a Bradford timeout, Gilhousen was fouled on a layup but missed the free throw. The Owls had two chances to tie the game with threes in the final seconds, but came up empty and Jace Miner sank two free throws with 0.9 seconds left to set the final.
Logan Byerly led the Raiders with 12 points and eight rebounds, eight points coming in the first half.
“In the second half, they started packing it in against him, but he kicked the ball out,” Park said. “He did what he’s supposed to do. If it’s not there, he used his teammates.”
The Raiders held the Owls (5-6, 0-2) off despite a strong 24-point effort from Tyler Gigliotti. Babcock finished with 15 points.
Brookville hosts DuBois Monday. Last Wednesday’s postponed non-league home game with Sheffield was rescheduled for Wednesday.
