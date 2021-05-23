BROOKVILLE — For both longtime Federation League managers, their teams’ season-opening matchup wasn’t a thing of beauty. But obviously, someone had to win.
After giving up two runs in the top of the seventh inning with a one-run, the Brookville Grays answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 win over the visiting Sykesville Senators at McKinley Field on a hot Sunday afternoon.
Five straight Grays reached base in the bottom of the seventh, started by a single up the middle by Brady Caylor. Dylan Wolbert walked and the Senators replaced Isaac Knarr with Tino Inzana and Thomas Plummer’s would-be sacrifice bunt turned into a free base at first with no Senator covering the bag.
Then Inzana walked Cayliff Worling to force home Caylor for the tying run, then he walked Sam Leadbetter to force in Wolbert with the game-winner.
“It was sloppy and we were so unorganized with lack of practice and getting together and I met most of my people before the game started,” said Grays manager Bob McCullough. “I didn’t have time to talk about signs. We were just winging it.”
Tanner LaBenne worked the final three-plus innings to get the win. Kane McCall started and went the first three innings before Carrier replaced him, but LaBenne helped finish the fourth inning and went the rest of the way.
LaBenne and the Grays lost their one-run lead in the top of the seventh when Jake Felix walked and Curvin Goheen singled to start things. LaBenne talked McCullough into leaving him in and got the next two outs, but on Garrett Prosper’s chopper to first baseman Tanner Klein, things got away from the Grays.
Klein touched the bag and threw home to get Felix trying to tie the game. The throw went off catcher Drew Beichner’s glove and got far enough away for Goheen to race home. The toss from Beichner to LaBenne was in time at the plate, but LaBenne couldn’t come up with the ball and the Senators had their lead until the Grays answered in the bottom of the inning.
Sykesville led 3-1 going into the bottom of the third. Prosper hit a two-run single in the first inning and Jordan Frano singled in an unearned run in the third.
Caylor and Wolbert hit back-to-back doubles to get the Grays within 3-2 in the bottom of the third. Two Grays errors in the fourth led to a Senators run and 4-2 lead when Devon Walker walked with the bases loaded.
The Grays put up three in the bottom of the fourth, two coming home on Hunter Geer’s two-run triple. He scored on an infield error to put the Grays up 5-4, which lasted until the seventh.
“I shouldn’t be mad at our team for giving them so many runs,” Senators manager Paul Roman said. “They gave us runs, too. The pitchers didn’t walk as many as I’d thought. It tends to be wild early in the season.”
The Federation is still an eight-team league this year, losing Spike Island (Philipsburg Legion) and gaining the DuBois Lumberjacks, which is essentially a high school or legion-aged DuBois squad. Hepburnia is comprised of mostly the Curwensville High School team and PGP, Clearfield’s high school or legion-aged roster, is back from last year.
Also back of course are the league champion DuBois Rockets and Pulaski Generals, who were scheduled to play Sunday afternoon as well.
It’ll be a 21-game schedule with each team playing others three times apiece. The regular season continues through July 11 with the playoffs wrapping up by Aug. 1.
Complete schedules and results can be found on the league web site at www.leaguelineup.com/fedleague.