BROOKVILLE — It’s never been easy for the Brookville Raiders in their annual basketball trip north to Bradford.
No, seriously.
For just the 10th known time since the 1936-37 season, the Raiders notched a win over the Owls in McKean County, leading from start to finish Friday night in a solid 63-41 win.
It’s actually the second straight win on the road against their D9 League rival and of those 10 wins, five have come since their last two-game winning streak at Bradford back in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.
And yet another historical factoid: Their 22-point margin is the largest ever at Bradford, one point better than the 1963-64 Raiders won 62-41 at Bradford.
He wasn’t around for most of the past history of course, but Raiders head coach Dalton Park’s team eked out last year’s 44-43 win that wasn’t easy at all. This time around, his Raiders led from start to finish, 13-4 after the first quarter, 24-15 by halftime and by as many as 24 points late in the third quarter.
“Playing up there, it’s usually a sluggish fight, just to get going, and tonight we come out of the gate swinging,” said Park, whose team improved to 7-5 overall and 3-1 in the D9 League. “I thought the kids came out and had good defensive pressure. Everybody was sharing the ball, moving the ball around and if that’s the team that shows up, we are going to be tough to beat.
“All the kids played well, the kids off the bench and everywhere, so that that’s the most pleasing thing. We just felt quick tonight.”
Robert Keth led the way with 14 points. Aaron Park finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jace Miner added 13 points as well. Jack Krug, after missing seven games with an illness, came off the bench to score nine points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.
“Jack played really good defense,” Park said. “We were watching him early. We pulled him early to see how he got tired and how he was doing and he stepped right in like he never missed a game.”
While Krug returned to the lineup, starting senior center Logan Byerly was out sick and the team also hasn’t had a third starter, senior guard David Cable, since he injured his foot in December.
Tyler Gigliotti scored 14 points for the Owls, who dropped to 7-4 and 1-1 in league play in just their fourth home game of the year. Gavin Piscitilli scored 12 points on four 3-pointers off the bench.
NOTES: The Raiders are back in action Monday at DuBois in a D9 League matchup. The two met in a non-league game in the DuBois Holiday Tournament finals with the Beavers winning, 56-41. … The Raiders shot 51 percent (25-for-49) from the field while the Owls were just 31 percent (14-for-45). After going 5-for-18 from the foul line in Wednesday’s overtime loss at Bellefonte, the Raiders were 7-for-13 from the charity stripe. … Park raised his career points total to 924. He’s the highest scoring Raider not with at least 1,000 points, ranking No. 7 in team history behind 1,000-pointers Kevin Grubb (1,377), Chris Hoffman (1,242), Jon Guth (1,053), Ben Whitling (1,035), Zane Hackett (1,016), John Oberlin (1,009).