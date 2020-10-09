BROOKVILLE — Crowning one of their senior linemen as Homecoming King before the game before posting another lopsided win, the Brookville Raiders kept their unbeaten season alive in a 49-14 rout of winless Punxsutawney Friday night.
And the retaining of Route 36 Trophy. That too, as the Raiders look to finish out the abbreviated regular season next Friday at DuBois.
“We wanted to play decent football and get out of here healthy,” said Raiders head coach Scott Park, whose team improved to 5-0. “We started a little slow, maybe, but I liked the way we turned it around and played.”
The Raiders led 7-0 going into the final seconds of the first quarter, but blasted their way to 35 points before halftime to build a 42-7 lead that started the second half with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock. Each team scored a touchdown in a fast-moving second half.
The Raiders made some big plays on defense, turning three of the four Punxsutawney turnovers into touchdowns. One came directly as Kyle MacBeth intercepted Seth Moore’s pass and returned it 49 yards to put the Raiders up 28-0 in the second quarter.
Lineman Elliot Park stripped the ball from quarterback Kameron Falgout at the Chucks’ 8 in the waning seconds of the first half and the Raiders scored two plays later on Jack Krug’s 5-yard TD pass to Robert Keth, assuring a second-half running clock with a 42-7 lead with 17.1 seconds left in the half.
“I guess (fellow lineman) Wyatt Thrush went up to Elliot and told him he was sorry for tackling him,” Coach Park laughed about his son sack and fumble recovery.
Another senior, Nathan Taylor, normally a lineman, plowed in for a 1-yard TD run as well for the Raiders’ final points of the game in the third quarter.
“It’s just the seniors making plays,” Park said. “We’ve had it all year. It hasn’t just been just one or two people. Most of the seniors have somewhere along the line made a play and it’s that’s huge when you have that type of leadership and confidence.”
Senior lineman Warren Corbett was voted King, by the way, with the Queen this year being Emma Fiscus.
Krug threw four TD passes to up his career total to 99. Only one other D9 quarterback has thrown for more with Port Allegany’s Matt Bodamer the all-time leader with 137. Krug went into the night tied for second place at 95 with Brockway’s Derek Buganza.
Krug, who completed 15 of 23 passes for 251 yards, connected with four different receivers for scores. After Keth’s 4-yard TD run that came on a 55-yard drive following MacBeth’s first of two interceptions, Krug made it 14-0 with 28.8 seconds left in the first with a 63-yard TD pass to MacBeth, who finished with four catches for 108 yards.
After stopping the Chucks on downs at the Raiders’ 42, the Raiders made it 21-0 eight plays later with Krug hitting his freshman brother Charlie with a 23-yard pass at the 8:24 mark of the second quarter.
MacBeth’s pick-six hiked it to 28-0 before the Chucks scored on Falgout’s 12-yard run.
But the Raiders scored twice in the final 48.9 seconds of the half, first coming on Krug’s 20-yard pass to Ryan Daisley and then the 5-yarder to Keth following Park’s sack and fumble recovery.
Krug nearly hit his brother again for his 100th career TD, but Charlie was tackled at the 1 and Taylor bulled his way in to make it 49-7 before the Chucks scored on their next possession with a Seth Moore 4-yard TD pass to Alex Phillips.
The Raiders outgained the Chucks, 392-122. Zeke Bennett ran for 45 yards on 13 carries. Quarterbacks Falgout and Moore combined to complete 8 of 15 passes for 49 yards and the two interceptions.
The Chucks (0-5), losers of 21 straight games, host Central Clarion next Friday.