BROOKVILLE — Playing the spoiler’s role to perfection, the Brookville Raiders ended any chance DuBois had at sharing the District 9 League title with Elk County Catholic Friday night.
And in a rather convincing fashion in front of a noisy home gymnasium.
Taking the lead for good less than two minutes into the game, the Raiders ran away with a 52-30 win and denied would could’ve been for the Beavers. DuBois had to beat Brookville and Punxsutawney Monday to secure a tie with the Crusaders.
But that didn’t happen as the Raiders limited the Beavers to a season-low point total on 34 percent shooting (12-for-35) and forced 16 turnovers.
The Beavers (18-3) take a 7-2 D9 League record into Monday’s home game with the Chucks. The Crusaders, who finished 9-1 in league play after splitting with the Beavers, claimed their eighth straight outright or shared D9 League title. The last team not named ECC to win a league crown? The Beavers back in 2011-12.
“I wouldn’t want anyone to give me a win,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “I want to earn it, and I know (DuBois) coach (Dave) Bennett would agree. He’s done a great job at turning that program around. And I’ll tell you, where they were at in the summer and where they are now is even a great upside. He’s doing a great job with that program. And they can only do better. I feel bad. They had a chance to share the title with Elk, but I’d want to earn it too (if we were in same situation), and I think Dave understands that.”
“The first thing you have to do is give credit to them,” Bennett said. “They were physical. They played harder than us. They were hungry. They attacked. They got to the rim. They played a great game. So first, first off, hats off to them. They were outstanding tonight I think they could have beaten anybody tonight.”
The 30 points scored for the Beavers was the lowest since a 29-27 loss to Elk County Catholic back in December of 2012.
Most important for the Raiders (14-7, 6-3) and their coach, it was their best game of the year in their third game in four days with yet a fourth game of the week scheduled at home Saturday afternoon in a makeup game with Bradford.
“I didn’t see a weakness,” Park said. “I think everyone played a part in what they did and then some. That’s what I’ve been looking for. I knew it was there, and Aaron (Park) is still sick, but we’re healthy and that’s a big thing.
“When everything’s firing like that, the sky is the limit for us. If we can find a way to capture that energy and embrace it and want to know that feeling and find it again, that’s the key.”
Jace Miner cut and drove his way to a game-high 19 points while Jack Krug made 7 of 8 shots from the field and scored 14 points. Robert Keth scored eight points, including an acrobatic three-point play in the third quarter where he threw up a shot after contact and drained the free throw to give the Raiders a 13-point lead that turned to 39-24 going into the fourth quarter after a Krug basket.
But it was a lot about defense for the Raiders, who bottled up Beavers big man Chase Husted all night. Collecting a game-high 10 rebounds, Husted finished with five points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field and a 1-of-5 night from the line.
Lennon Lindholm scored nine points on three second-half 3-pointers. Chooch Husted scored eight points and Nick Felix hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter, but went scoreless the rest of the night.
The Raiders approached defending Chase Husted similar from past matchups and the Beavers didn’t execute a counter to the swarming double- and even triple-teaming possessions.
“Sometimes, we did triple-team and sometimes it wasn’t supposed to be that way but it worked out,” Park said. “And I would rather have that than no one getting there. And you know what? It worked out because we were we were helping from weak side and ball side.”
The Raiders took the lead for good at 5-3 on Miner’s good-and-one at the 6:05 mark of the first. They led 15-12 after the first quarter, extended it to 25-16 by halftime and then to 15 at 39-24 by the end of the third quarter.
An 11-0 run to start the fourth sealed the win for the Raiders. Miner’s steal and dunk put the Raiders up 46-24 and then his basket to make it 50-24 at the 2:28 mark was the biggest lead of the game.
“I thought early, we didn’t match their energy,” Bennett said. “I thought they got physical and I thought they had more energy. We’ve been scoring the ball well lately and when we didn’t get some easy shots, I thought we probably went one-on-one too much. We probably got a little bit out of character when we didn’t get anything easier, where at that time, what we have to learn from that is we have to work harder to get what we want and be more patient to get what we want.
“But I think when things weren’t coming easy to us, we started to play a game that’s not ours, and that’s not that’s not to take anything away from Brookville. It’s more to say they would not let us get anything easy, and they were the tougher team tonight and we have to pick it up from there.”
After Monday’s game with the Chucks, the Beavers will play the District 10 Class AAAAA champion in a sub-regional matchup at a District 9 site on Feb. 25. Cathedral Prep meets Meadville for the D10 title Tuesday in Edinboro. From there, the winner faces the Pittsburgh City League (District 8) champion Feb. 28 or 29 for a berth in the state playoffs.
“Those teams aren’t going to be less physical, so it’s probably a good thing that we ran into this buzz-saw, because that opened our eyes and we have to get to a different level come playoff time, so it’s more refocusing,” Bennett summed up. “We have a tough game on Monday against Punxsutawney, so we have to close the season out strong and then we just have to prepare and get ready for playoffs.”