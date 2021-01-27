BROOKVILLE — Making it 6-0 to start the fractured 2020-21 season, the Brookville Raiders routed visiting Punxsutawney 69-45 to make it a season sweep of their Route 36 rivals.
The series was commemorated three years ago with the Chuck Daly/Larry McManigle Traveling Trophy and since it was initiated by the Chuck Daly Foundation before the 2018-19 season, the Raiders have won all six matchups.
After a 66-42 win back on Jan. 8 on the re-start to the season, the Raiders won by the same margin, although they initiated the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock just over two minutes into the second half with a 56-25 lead.
Early on, the Raiders’ defensive tone set things in motion for a lopsided win as they raced to a 23-8 lead after the first quarter along with a 6-0 run to start the second quarter for a 29-8 lead by the 5:25 mark of the second. It was 47-25 halftime and an 11-0 run out of the break in the third settled things.
“Last week’s win over Oil City was physical and we wanted to come out tonight and set the tone and be physical,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “And honestly, Jace (Miner) set the tone with his defense for the whole team and they follow that. When we play together, we’re tough to beat and I think the assist rate tonight would show that to you.”
Four Raiders reached double figures in scoring led by Miner and Hunter Geer with 15 points apiece. They sparked the transition game out of the gate with Miner scoring eight points and Geer six points in the first quarter.
Danny Lauer added 13 points and Griffin Ruhlman finished with 11 points.
The Raiders shot it well again, going over 50 percent (26-for-51) from the field for the fifth straight game. They dominated the rebounding numbers, outboarding the Chucks 44-21 as Miner finished with nine rebounds, Robert Keth eight and Lauer with seven.
“The last time we played these guys, the 50/50 balls were 70/30 them and I told them I wanted it to be 70-30 us and we did a much better job of going and getting the ball and our turnovers were less (14 Wednesday to 18 in first meeting),” Park said. “Those were two areas that we wanted to clean up and we did a nice job of that.”
The Chucks put two players into double-figure scoring with Noah Weaver and Ryan Heigley each scoring 12 points. Heigley nailed four of his six 3-point shots on a decent night from beyond the arc for the Chucks at 8-for-18, but overall they managed just 28 percent (15-for-53) from the field overall.
The Raiders’ defensive numbers are impressive, allowing just under 40 points per game (39.7) and a hare over 30 percent shooting.
The Daly/McManigle Trophy holds a special part in Park’s career. The 1987 BAHS graduate played for McManigle and is certainly aware of the historical significance of a relationship with a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer between Daly and his former coach many years ago.
“Coach Mac’s daughter told me I was the most similar person to him that she’s ever met and Coach and Daly were very good friends,” Park said. “Chuck went on to big things and they both shared the same values. Coach Mac made a family commitment in his career. They were good friends and Daly respected Coach Mac for that.”
Park is also happy with here his Raiders are moving forward. Saturday afternoon, they travel to Moniteau for an afternoon matchup starting with a 1 p.m. junior varsity game with varsity to follow.
“When we play together, we get quality shots and that’s the key,” Park said. “I feel we can press, play half-court, play against the zone. We’re very versatile. I think we can adapt and have a chance to win every game.”
Brookville won the JV game, 52-19. Noah Peterson scored 14 points to lead the 3-0 Raiders.
BROOKVILLE 69,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 45
Score By Quarters
Punxsy 8 17 6 14 — 45
Brookville 23 24 17 5 — 69
Punxsy –45
Noah Weaver 4 2-2 12, Ethan Presloid 1 2-4 4, Andrew Young 0 0-0 0, Gabe Kengersky 0 0-0 0, Nick Humble 3 3-4 9, Ryan Heigley 4 0-0 12, Graham Lott 1 0-2 2, Jaugar McDivitt 0 0-0 0, Josh Shoemaker 1 0-0 3, Aramy Ferrant 1 0-0 3, Donnie Neese 0 0-0 0, Jackson Craft 0 0-0 0, Nick Johns 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-12 45.
Brookville –69
Robert Keth 1 0-0 2, Hunter Geer 7 1-2 15, Danny Lauer 3 4-4 13, Griffin Ruhlman 4 3-3 11, Jace Miner 6 3-6 15, Ian Pete 2 2-2 6, Garner McMaster 1 0-0 2, Ryan Geer 1 0-0 3, Noah Peterson 0 0-0 0, Clayton Cook 1 0-0 2, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 13-17 69.
3-pointers: Punxsutawney 8 (Weaver 2, Heigley 4, Shoemaker, Ferrant), Brookville 4 (Lauer 3, R. Geer).