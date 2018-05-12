BROOKVILLE 6, BROCKWAY 5
Score By Innings
Brockway;100;400;0;-;5
Brookville;101;004;x;-;6
Brockway - 5
Cam Baker p-3b 3100, Dom Inzana c 3001, Tino Inzana 3b-p 3110, Matthew Clark 1b 1101, Angelo Inzana cf-p-cf 2000, Zane Puhala rf 3101, Matt Holt dh 3111, Zach Foradori lf-cf 0000, Marcus Copelli p 0000, Connor Ford cr-p 0000, Ben Glasl 2b 2000, Tyler Serafini ss 2000. Totals: 22-5-3-3.
Brookville - 6
Brady Caylor 2b 3010, Seth Dunkle ss-p 4221, Aaron Park dh-3b 2210, Adam Mackins lf 0000, Tanner Labenne 1b 4023, Jace Miner cr-pr 0000, Dane Lyle p-c 3020, Cole Labenne cf-lf 4000, Trenton Gilhousen rf 2100, Tyler Park c-cf 1100, Chase Palmer 3b-ss 2100. Totals: 25-6-7-4.
Errors: Brookville 1, Brockway 0. LOB: Brookville 9, Brockway 4. DP: Brockway. 2B: Dunkle, A. Park. SAC: Clark, A. Inzana, Serafini, SB: Baker 2, T. Inzana, Dunkle. HBP: T. Park (2, by Baker), A. Park (by Copelli). Balks: Copelli 2.
Pitching
Brockway: Baker-5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; A. Inzana-0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO (faced one batter in sixth); Copelli-2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Ford-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Lyle-3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Dunkle-3 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dunkle. Losing pitcher: Copelli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.