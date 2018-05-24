CLASS AA
SEMIFINALS
BROOKVILLE 7,
BROCKWAY 5
Score By Innings
Brockway;101;013;1;-;7
Brookville;200;100;x;-;5
Brockway—5
Cam Baka ss 2011, Tyler Serafini p-3b 2111, Matt Clark 1b 3000, Connor Ford pr 0000, Angelo Inzana cf 3100, Tino Inzana 3b-p 4000, Matt Holt dh 2000, Ben Glasl 2b 1110, Zach Foradori rf 3011, Bryce Grecco ph 1000, Dom Inzana c 4100, Zane Puhala lf 3322. Totals: 28-7-6-5.
Brookville—7
Brady Caylor 2b-3b 3121, Seth Dunkle ss-p 4010, Aaron Park 3b 2110, Jace Miner cr-rf 0100, Tanner Labenne 1b 3010, Dane Lyle p-c 4111, Cole Labenne cf-rf-cf 4021, Trenton Gilhousen dh 3120, Adam Mackins lf-pr 0000, Tyler Park c-cf-2b 2000, Chase Palmer rf-ss 4010. Totals: 29-5-11-3.
Errors: Brookville 5, Brockway 1. LOB: Brookville 11, Brockway 7. DP: Brockway 2. 2B: Caylor. SAC: Serafini, Glasl. SB: Puhala. HBP: Park (by T. Inzana). Catcher’s interference: D. Inzana (on T. Park).
Pitching
Brockway: Serafini-4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; T. Inzana-3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Lyle-4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO (faced 2 batters in fifth inning); Dunkle-3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: T. Inzana. Losing pitcher: Dunkle.
JOHNSONBURG 3,
REDBANK VALLEY, 8 innings
Score by Innings
Redbank;002;000;00;—;2
J'burg;000;200;01;—;3
Redbank Valley—2
Blaney Brooks 3b-p 4010, Nick Smith ss-2b-3b 4000, Bryan Layton p-ss 4131, Kobe Bonanno 2b-3b 2011, Isaac Park lf 0000, Grayson Harman cf 4010, Cameron Travis lf-2b 4020, Jimmy Gundloch c 2000, Hudson Marz 1b 2000, Logan Wadding rf 3110. Totals: 29-2-9-2.
Johnsonburg—3
Kacey Raubenstrauch cf 4120, Austin Green 2b 4120, Neil MacDonald ss 3122, Johnny Mitchell p-3b 4000, Ben Freeburg rf 2000, Zach Zameroski c 3010, Tyler Singer dh 3000, Garret Gregory 3b 0000, Gabe Watts p 0000, Paul Gresco 1b 3010, Daunte Allegretto lf 2000. Totals: 28-3-8-2.
Errors: Redbank 1, J'burg 0. LOB: redbank 7, J'burg 7. 2B: Bonanno, Travis; Raubenstrauch, Green. CS: Raubenstrauch (by Gundlock). PO: Brooks 9by Mitchell. HBP: Martz (by Watts).
Pitching
Redbank: Bryan Layton-5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO; Blaney Brooks-2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
J'burg: Johnny Mitchell-4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Watts. Losing pitcher: Brooks.
