BROOKVILLE – Making it eight straight wins, the Brookville Raiders basketball team also finished off a season sweep of Punxsutawney in a 53-38 District 9 League win Wednesday night.
The Raiders improved to 11-4 (5-1 in D9 League) and captured possession of the new Chuck Daly/Larry McManigle Traveling Trophy to the team that wins each season series. Butch White, Chairman of the Daly Foundation in Punxsutawney handed out the huge trophy after the game.
Daly, a Kane native and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, started his coaching career in the late 1950s in Punxutawney. He forged a close relationship of then-Brookville head coach Larry McManigle that lasted for years. Daly went on to coach the 1992 United States “Dream Team” and he mentioned McManigle in his Hall of Fame induction speech back in 1994.
Prior to getting the trophy, the Raiders limited the Chucks (6-8, 1-5) to 24 percent shooting (13-for-54) and dominated the boards, out-rebounding them 48-28.
Logan Byerly finished with a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds while Jack Krug scored 11 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Park, in his first game back after missing three games with a knee injury, scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Raiders were missing senior starter Trenton Gilhousen, who is out with an ankle injury he suffered early in last Thursday’s win over Johnsonburg.
Jace Miner scored nine points with six rebounds and Cam Hooven scored seven points.
The Raiders were 21-for-46 from the field (46 percent), but were a bit rickety with the ball, turning it over 23 times. The sloppy ball-handling took away from the win a bit, according to head coach Dalton Park.
“I’m not satisfied. We raised the bar and now my expectations are higher,” Park said. “Tonight, I didn’t feel we met the bar we raised. Am I satisfied? No. Happy? Yes. To not play well and win is a sign of a good team.
“It was probably the worst we’ve played of the eight, but we played defense in the right spots most of the time.”
The Raiders went ahead for good on Bryce Baughman’s 3-pointer for a 7-6 lead at the 5:26 mark of the first quarter and led 27-12 by halftime as the Chucks were just 3-for-26 from the field. The lead ballooned to as many as 26 points at 46-20 on a Baughman bucket to start the fourth quarter.
Ethan Blose scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, making four 3-pointers in the second half and helping the Chucks get as close as 15 points early in the fourth quarter. He was the only Chuck in double-figuring scoring.
The Raiders start a three-game road trip Friday in St. Marys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.