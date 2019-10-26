BROOKVILLE — Hunting for better playoff positioning and looking to avoid a winless season for the first time in 17 years turned out to be the right formula for a hard-fought Senior Night game at Brookville Friday night.
And in a battle of District 9 League Large School Division rivals starting next year, the Brookville Raiders won the first and last of their six non-conference matchups with DuBois since the last time they were both members of the old D9 League.
The Raiders trailed 25-20 at halftime and held the Beavers scoreless the rest of the way for a 35-25 win and No. 3 seed-clinching win for the Raiders, who improved to 8-2. They’ll host No. 6 seed Kane this weekend in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
“At some point, we have to decide to play the first half like the second half,” said Raiders head coach Scott Park, whose team fell behind 28-0 last week against Ridgway before shutting the Elkers out 14-0 in the second half. “We plugged away. We told them all week that just because DuBois was 0-9 wasn’t going to mean that they’d play like an 0-9 team. When you play a tough schedule like that, it says something. They played some close games against some good teams.”
DuBois, meanwhile, finished 0-10, its first winless season since 2002.
“Obviously, the 0-10 will hang in our minds and be our rallying cry to not let that happen to us again,” Beavers head coach Justin Marshall said. “The good news is that the kids are ready to get back to work. I didn’t see any quit. Our kids are great character kids, work hard and I couldn’t ask for anything better. It’s the best group of kids I can ask for. We have a year to get ready.”
Turnovers were the big difference as the Raiders, who came into the game with an area-best plus-13 difference with 26 opponent giveaways, forced five DuBois turnovers and didn’t give any away themselves. Two Beavers miscues led to easy Raiders touchdowns while a third stopped a Beavers drive deep in Brookville territory.
After a scoreless third quarter that saw the Beavers reach the Raiders’ 9 but stalling after getting backed up to the Raiders’ 43 on two penalties and a sack and the Beavers stopping the Raiders on downs at the Beavers’ 5 on the ensuing possession, the Raiders took the lead for good when they drove 67 yards on 10 plays with quarterback Jack Krug hitting Robert Keth with a 17-yard touchdown pass at the 8:20 mark.
Then after forcing a DuBois punt, the Raiders called Krug’s number on a second-and-nine play from their own 12 and Krug dashed 88 yards for the game-securing TD to put the Raiders up 35-25 with exactly four minutes left in the game.
Brookville outgained DuBois, 371-320, but limited the Beavers to just 55 yards and five first downs in the second half.
“The defense for the most part has been playing very well,” Park said. “Coach (Nick) Nosker thought the first half was the worst they’ve played all year. We talked in the locker room, said what we had to say forcefully then talked about what we needed to do to build them up and they came out and responded.
“That’s a shutout in the second half for the second week in a row and we have to find a way to put it together for four quarters.”
Krug ran for 104 yards on 11 attempts, which included four DuBois sacks totaling 23 yards in losses. He completed 21 of 38 passes for 202 yards and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Robert Keth, who scored three touchdowns in just five touches. He ran for TDs of 4 and 9 yards in the first half.
Beavers freshman quarterback Cam-Ron Hayes, in his third career varsity start, threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, completing 15 of 30 passes with an interception. He also lost three fumbles, all of them costly, but certainly part of the growing process as Marshall is looking forward to his bright future.
“I’m excited about Cam,” Marshall said. “Having him take over as a freshman isn’t what we had planned, but we did move him up to JV to get hime ready. When he took over for (injured quarterback) Alex (Kovalyak), we told him he was going to make mistakes, but we have to build each week and I think he has. He’s a great kid and working hard and the team rallied around him. … I’m really confident about what he’s progressed to and where we’ll start with him next year.”
DuBois scored the first two touchdowns, the first on Adian Castro’s 15-yard run at the 7:10 mark of the first quarter and right after that thanks to getting a short field after a still-sluggish Raiders offense went for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 35. Five plays later, Hayes threw a 22-yard TD pass over the middle to Zach Shilala for a 13-0 lead with still 2:57 left in the first quarter.
But the Raiders got on the board on the next possession and taking advantage of a DuBois pass interference call on fourth-and-10 from the DuBois 38, the Raiders punched it in on Keth’s 2-yarder to make it 13-7 with 56 seconds left in the first quarter.
DuBois got it to the Raiders’ 14 on the ensuing possession, but Hayes fumbled at the end of a 9-yard run at the Raiders’ 5.
The Raiders elected to punt in their own territory this time around and junior punter Nathan Taylor’s booming 59-yard run punt went out of bounds at the Beavers’ 9. Two plays later, Hayes fumbled away the ball, the Raiders recovered and Keth scored on his 4-yarder for a 14-13 Raiders lead at 8:13 of the second quarter.
Recovering an onsides kick, the Raiders couldn’t turn it into points and stalled on downs at the Beavers’ 40. The Beavers went 60 yards on seven plays, scoring on Hayes’ 30-yard screen pass to Ruben Estrada for a 19-14 lead after a failed two-point conversion.
Another Raiders decision to punt led to points as Taylor came up big again, placing his boot at the Beavers’ 1 and on the Beavers’ first play, Hayes mishandled the snap and Raiders lineman Elliott Park recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and the lead back at 20-19 with just two minutes left.
But DuBois managed to score with six seconds left before halftime. Hayes hit big passes to Chandler Ho for 36 yards and his second to Shilala from 10 yards out on third down to grab their last lead at 25-20.
With momentum going their way, the Beavers couldn’t finish off the opening drive of the second half and couldn’t score the rest of the way.
“We talked at halftime about giving them some things and it was our game to take and we drove down the field like we thought we would and when you start compiling negative plays, it puts you in a bad situation and it crushed our momentum,” Marshall said. “We had some moments after that, but we never put anything together. It was unfortunate, but you can’t let them pile up on you.”