BROOKVILLE — While the fouls were a bit more than what the Brookville Raiders would’ve liked to have racked up against visiting Sheffield, the final result was fine at the buzzer.
Busting out to a 27-4 lead that lasted nearly halfway through the second quarter, the Raiders notched their third straight win and improved to 10-1 with a 71-45 rout of the Wolverines.
The Raiders enacted the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock late in the third quarter at 56-26.
Four Raiders starters reached double figures in scoring as Robert Keth made all five of his shots, including three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Griffin Ruhlman had 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds while Hunter Geer and Jace Miner each scored 10 points.
Raiders head coach Dalton Park was looking for a strong effort, especially defensively. He got some, but the Raiders put the Wolverines on the line 24 times as they converted on 18.
Sheffield missed its first 10 shots to start the game and committed eight turnovers, but the Raiders put them on the line for nearly half their points.
“Once we got up to the big lead, we went into coast mode,” said Park, whose team hosts Bellefonte Thursday. “We started playing with our hands instead of our feet on defense, but I get it. We got up early. It happens. I’ve done it myself. Bellefonte is a good team we play Thursday. They beat us last year and we owe them one.”
Tyler Hepinger led Sheffield (5-3) with 15 points.
The Raiders outrebounded the Wolverines, 33-13, and shot just over 60 percent from the floor (29-for-48). Sheffield was just 12-for-35 shooting (34 percent).
The Raiders led 18-3 after the first quarter before extending to the 27-4 lead with Keth’s basket at the 4:59 mark of the second. The Raiders led 40-19 at halftime with Sheffield just 2-for-15 from the field and 15 points from the foul line.
Brookville hiked its lead to 56-36 and the 30-point running clock on Keth’s final 3-pointer with 1:39 left in the third. The teams played even in the quick-moving fourth at 13-13.
BROOKVILLE 71, SHEFFIELD 45
Score By Quarters
Sheffield 3 16 13 13 - 45
Brookville 18 22 18 13 - 71
Sheffield –45
Lucas McNeal 1 3-4 5, Nolan Alabaugh 0 4-4 4, Connor Finch 1 5-8 7, Tyler Hepinger 4 5-7 15, Tony Richards 3 0-0 7, Caden Copley 2 0-0 4, Connor Johnson 1 0-0 3, Mason Silvis 0 0-0 0, Gage Mott-Mocalush 0 0-0 0, Dylan Hardwick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 18-24 45.
Brookville –71
Robert Keth 5 0-0 13, Hunter Geer 4 2-2 10, Danny Lauer 3 1-1 8, Griffin Ruhlman 5 2-2 12, Jace Miner 4 0-2 10, Garner McMaster 0 2-2 2, Ian Pete 2 0-0 4, Ryan Geer 3 0-1 7, Jamison Rhoades 2 1-1 5, Clayton Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 8-11 71.
3-pointers: Sheffield 3 (Hepinger, Richards, Johnson), Brookville 5 (Keth 3, Geer, Lauer).